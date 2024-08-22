Genpact to Present at Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Mike Weiner, will present at the Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live through Genpact's Investor Relations website: www.genpact.com/investors. A replay will be available after the event concludes and will remain accessible until September 5, 2025.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

