Genpak Expands Foodservice Packaging to Include Durable, Polypropylene Bowls

Suitable for both hot and cold meal applications, Grab-A-Bowl delivers performance, reliability, and functionality. Its stackable design enables space-saving storage and easy transport. The clear lid provides quick visibility of contents, supports order accuracy efforts, and helps maintain freshness, making it ideal for convenience stores, value-added grocery retail, and restaurants.

"Grab-A-Bowl containers are intrinsically designed to provide exceptional ease of use and practicality for operators and consumers," stated Monica Bowser, Corporate Marketing Manager. "This durable and stackable line of bowls with easy-to-grip tabs are optimally designed for hot and cold sides, soups, and entrees."

Engineered for durability and versatility, Grab-A-Bowl is microwavable and refrigerator safe for meal prep applications. Available in a variety of sizes to meet restaurant operator needs.

Visit https://www.genpak.com/brands/grab-a-bowl/ to learn more or request product samples.

About Genpak

Founded in 1969, Genpak is a leading manufacturer and innovator of foodservice packaging. The company serves a multitude of clients across North America, ranging from grocery chains to major fast-casual restaurants. Genpak's innovation, versatile food packaging solutions, and commitment to maintaining excellent customer relationships efficiently serve the industry's ever-evolving demands.

