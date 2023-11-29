Genpax named 2023 winners of the IET Excellence and Innovation Award for Health Technology

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpax, a life science startup focused on transforming healthcare in detecting, tracing, and mitigating the spread of bacterial pathogens, has been announced as a winner by the IET for their 2023 Excellence and Innovation Awards. The Awards celebrate the most pioneering engineering and technology innovations across 16 sectors, from energy and sustainability to manufacturing and healthcare.

Chosen by a panel of expert judges, Genpax won the Health Technology award for their revolutionary pathogen analysis platform IDEM.

Dr Nigel Saunders, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, said, "I am delighted that IDEM has been recognised for its innovation. We look forward to making a difference in Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare and beyond."

Ed Almond, IET Chief Executive and Secretary, added: "The Excellence and Innovation Awards shine a spotlight on the ground-breaking innovations and best practices in engineering, science and technology, and the fantastic trailblazers changing the course of our future. Congratulations to every one of our winners; with your skills, commitment, and passion, you are proof of the positive difference engineers can make in transforming our world for the better."

Our Story

Founded in 2021, Genpax is committed to advancing the world's knowledge of bacterial pathogens by developing the most advanced suite of bacterial whole genome sequencing analytical tools and resources for healthcare, public health, and industry. 

IDEM is Genpax's first pathogen analysis platform for surveillance, and infection prevention and control (IPC). The platform unleashes the potential of whole genome sequencing (WGS) to detect and respond to emergent and antibiotic-resistant pathogens for patient and public safety.

This year's awards took place on the 15th of November, 2023, at a ceremony at the Glasgow Science Centre. For more information, please visit genpax.co or for media enquiries, contact Genpax at [email protected].

Media contact:
John Fox
[email protected]
07495949037

