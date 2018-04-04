Genprex Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as the lead underwriter of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 29, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus dated March 28, 2018. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., The Galleria, 2 Bridge Avenue, Building 2, Suite 241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or by calling toll-free 1-800-886-7007, or by email to Alice McKeon at amckeon@netw1.com, or via the website at https://genprex.network1.com/.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

Contact:

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

646-277-1282

Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media:

James Heins

ICR Healthcare

203-682-8251

James.Heins@icrinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genprex-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-300623968.html

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.

