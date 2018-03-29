Genprex Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company developing immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on March 28, 2018 of an aggregate of 1,280,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, before underwriting discounts. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 192,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. Genprex's common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "GNPX" on March 29, 2018. The offering is expected to close on April 3, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 29, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus dated March 29, 2018. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., The Galleria, 2 Bridge Avenue, Building 2, Suite 241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or by calling toll-free 1-800-886-7007, or by email to Alice McKeon at amckeon@netw1.com, or via the website at https://genprex.network1.com/.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
About Genprex, Inc.
Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.
Contact:
Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
ICR Healthcare
646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com
Media:
James Heins
ICR Healthcare
203-682-8251
James.Heins@icrinc.com
