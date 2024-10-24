Genprex Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with The University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and Lung Cancer Study Collaboration with ALK Positive

Research to Study TUSC2 Combined with ALK-Inhibitors

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the Company has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center to study TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in Genprex's lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), in combination with ALK-inhibitors in ALK-EML4 positive translocated lung cancer.

The Company also announced its collaboration with ALK Positive, a non-profit patient-driven research organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and quality of life for ALK-positive (ALK+) lung cancer patients. As a part of this collaboration, both Genprex and ALK Positive will share the cost of the SRA with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

"We are excited to collaborate with the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center and ALK Positive, a group that is dedicated to helping patients with this specific subset of lung cancer, to further study how REQORSA in combination with ALK-inhibitors may be a potential therapeutic treatment for ALK+ lung cancer," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "TUSC2 is often deleted or inactivated in certain types of cancer. Our preclinical data in cell lines with ALK translocations indicate that REQORSA may be effective in combination with ALK inhibitors, and the work in this SRA will build on our earlier studies."

As the Company further expands its research program to new tumor targets, REQORSA in combination with ALK-inhibitors could be a potential therapeutic treatment for ALK+ lung cancer. TUSC2 is a tumor suppressor gene that is frequently deleted in lung cancer. In fact, approximately 82% of all non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) have decreased amounts of the TUSC2 tumor suppressor protein. ALK translocations are found in approximately 5% of NSCLCs.

Research collaborators at the Rogel Cancer Center's Judith Tam ALK Lung Cancer Research Initiative presented positive preclinical data at the April 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, reporting that REQORSA induced apoptosis in alectinib resistant EML4-ALK positive NSCLC cell lines. Alectinib is an ALK-inhibitor commonly used to treat patients with ALK rearrangements such as EML4-ALK positive NSCLCs. Researchers found that overexpressing TUSC2 using REQORSA treatment in ALK+ lung cancer cell lines inhibited the ability of the cells to form colonies. Ultimately, the study found that the use of REQORSA or a TUSC2-containing plasmid to overexpress TUSC2 in ALK+ NSCLC cell lines was effective in decreasing cell growth and proliferation through the activation of apoptotic pathways. Researchers believe the results of this preclinical work support further clinical study of REQORSA as an anti-ALK NSCLC treatment strategy. Genprex believes this research suggests that REQORSA may be an effective treatment in patients progressing on alectinib. To review the poster presented at the April 2024 AACR Annual meeting, visit Genprex's website.

ALK+ lung cancer is a subset of NSCLC that impacts young and relatively healthy individuals. Since the discovery of the ALK-EML4 translocation, there has been research into targeting and treating this malignancy, which has led to approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of various ALK-targeted therapies including crizotinib, alectinib and lorlatinib. Although these compounds provide significant benefit in treating ALK-EML4-driven malignancies initially, resistance ultimately develops. The 5-year survival rate of ALK-EML4 translocated lung cancers is 40.9%, which is higher than other types of lung cancer, but the Company believes this percentage leaves substantial room for improvement.

About Reqorsa® Gene Therapy

REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) for NSCLC and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) consists of the TUSC2 gene expressing plasmid encapsulated in non-viral nanoparticles made from lipid molecules (Genprex's ONCOPREX® Delivery System) with a positive electrical charge. REQORSA is injected intravenously and specifically targets cancer cells, which generally have a negative electrical charge. REQORSA is designed to deliver the functioning TUSC2 gene to cancer cells while minimizing their uptake by normal tissue. REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, such as the ALK pathway, re-establishes pathways for programmed cell death, or apoptosis, in cancer cells, decreases cancer cell energy production by decreasing glycolysis, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Genprex's strategy is to develop REQORSA in combination with currently approved therapies and believes that REQORSA's unique attributes position it to provide treatments that improve on these current therapies for patients with NSCLC, SCLC, and possibly other cancers.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-002 for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

