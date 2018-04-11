Genprex Appoints Julien Pham, MD, MPH As President To Lead Commercialization Of Oncoprex Immunogene Therapy

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Dr. Pham will oversee the Company's clinical development program for its immunogene therapy, Oncoprex™, for non-small cell lung cancer. The company previously reported data from an interim analysis of nine evaluable patients enrolled in its Phase II clinical trial with Oncoprex in combination with erlotinib (Tarceva®) in late stage non-small cell lung cancer, which showed an overall disease control rate (stable disease, partial response or complete response) of 78 percent. One patient had a Complete Response, or CR under RECIST criteria. This patient was EGFR positive with a rare mutation not usually treated with a TKI and had disappearance of the lung primary tumor, as well as lung, liver, and lymph node metastases. The company also previously reported that preclinical studies with TUSC2 (formerly known as FUS1, the active anti-cancer agent in Oncoprex) in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in syngeneic mouse models demonstrated a significantly greater anti-tumor effect in lung cancer than either agent alone, which correlated with prolonged survival in mice.

"We are excited to have Dr. Pham take on this expanded role as President," said Rodney Varner, Chairman, CEO and former President of Genprex. "His outstanding track record as an entrepreneur, along with his proven leadership and scientific expertise are a tremendous asset to the company as we continue to pursue clinical trials of our non-viral, systemic gene therapy candidate Oncoprex."

Dr. Pham has nearly 15 of experience in clinical practice, academic medicine, and management at digital health and healthcare startups. Previously he co-founded and served as Chief Medical Officer at RubiconMD, a web-based econsult service that enables primary care providers to easily discuss cases with top specialists. He was also a clinical faculty member at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to assume a larger role within Genprex as we work to bring novel therapeutic options to cancer patients," said Dr. Pham. "I look forward to working with my colleagues and our research collaborators to advance the development of our lead investigational drug, Oncoprex, for use in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors for non-small cell lung cancer."

Dr. Pham is also the founder and co-organizer of Enterprising Docs, a professional group that brings together Boston-area clinician-entrepreneurs who have taken various career paths in conjunction with the practice of medicine. The organization's main objective is to ensure that the next generation of physicians have the necessary skills and tools to become great entrepreneurs and leaders who will transform medicine and healthcare.

Dr. Pham received his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine, his bachelors degree is in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Washington, and his MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

