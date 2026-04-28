Genprex Collaborators to Present Positive Preclinical Data on Diabetes Gene Therapy for Type 2 Diabetes at the 2026 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Pdx1/MafA Gene Therapy Reversed Hyperglycemia in Type 2 Diabetic Models Within Four Weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators will present positive preclinical data on the Company's diabetes gene therapy drug candidate at the upcoming 2026 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, Mass. The collaborators will present preclinical data demonstrating that the diabetes gene therapy (Pdx1/MafA gene therapy, PM or GPX-002) can reverse hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic (T2D) mouse models.

"Our collaborators' preclinical data to be presented at ASGCT 2026 demonstrate the ability of our diabetes gene therapy to reverse hyperglycemia in T2D models, representing a significant advancement toward a novel therapeutic paradigm for T2D patients," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "The compelling evidence from the preclinical studies, which achieved complete rescue of HFD-induced hyperglycemia at four weeks post-treatment via direct intrapancreatic infusion, suggests the technical translatability of our diabetes gene therapy approach to human application, potentially through endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, offering a potentially promising avenue for long-term glycemic control in T2D."

The featured Genprex-supported abstract and poster at the 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting:

Title: "Pancreatic Delivery of AAV-Pdx1/MafA Reverses Hyperglycemia in a Preclinical Model of Type 2 Diabetes"

Abstract ID: 2419

Topic: Gene-Based Therapies in Pre-Clinical Models of Genetic Disease

Poster Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Poster Presentation Time: 5-6:30 p.m. ET

In this study, eight-week-old male C57BL/6 mice were maintained on a regular diet (RD) or high fat diet (HFD) for 24 weeks. HFD mice then either remained unoperated or underwent intrapancreatic infusion of adeno-associated virus (AAV-8) encoding Pdx1 and MafA (PM) cassettes under the CMV promoter (global–islet cell targeting) or the rat insulin promoter (RIP) (β-cell–specific targeting) or received a control virus. The diet remained unchanged after surgery. At two and/or four weeks after surgery, researchers performed intraperitoneal glucose tolerance testing (IPGTT), insulin tolerance testing (ITT), glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS), calculated HOMA-IR and assessed glucagon secretion. Mice were then euthanized for pancreatic histology, quantification of β- and α-cell mass, electron microscopy (EM), and islets were isolated for ex-vivo glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) and single-cell RNA sequencing. The results at four weeks showed major improvements in the control of diabetes.

At four weeks after surgery, ex-vivo GSIS showed that islets isolated from HFD+CMV-PM-GFP treated mice had insulin secretion similar to islets from RD mice, and both groups had increased insulin secretion compared to islets from the control HFD groups, indicating improved β-cell function with PM treatment.

Similarly, and importantly, treatment of HFD mice with RIP-PM-GFP, which selectively targets β-cells, reversed hyperglycemia and improved ex-vivo GSIS. In addition, EM imaging showed that PM treatment in HFD mice increased the number of total and mature insulin granules and decreased the number of immature insulin granules compared with HFD controls. Furthermore, transcriptomic pseudotime analysis demonstrated a shift in β-cells from an immature state toward a more mature state after PM treatment.

PM gene therapy reverses hyperglycemia, likely in large part by specifically enhancing β-cell function and maturation. This approach is technically translatable to humans using endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography to deliver PM gene therapy to the pancreas.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

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Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, including offering a potentially promising avenue for long-term glycemic control in Type 2 diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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