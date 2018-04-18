Genprex Joins The Health Discovery Building At Dell Medical School To Help Drive Innovation For Health And Life Sciences

"Texas Health CoLab combines world-class research and technology capabilities, along with passionate people and space for multi-disciplinary teamwork, and we're delighted to welcome Genprex to our collaborative space," said Dr. Ruben Rathnasingham, Managing Director of the Texas Health CoLab. "We share a common goal to advance innovative research and technologies that may impact some of the greatest challenges facing health care today."

WorkSpaces @ Texas Health CoLab is designed to identify and support people and businesses that share Dell Med's commitment to uncover and develop opportunities that have the potential to advance health outcomes for patients and reduce healthcare costs. Genprex was selected to join this prestigious group based on criteria that its product development plans are aligned with Dell Med's research and innovation, it is financially sound with a viable business plan and team, and it can benefit from the collaborative environment and opportunities provided in the space.

"We are committed to establishing and growing strategic partnerships that complement and strengthen our work across oncology and gene therapy," said Rodney Varner, Chairman and CEO of Genprex. "We are eager to join this group of respected and talented peers at the Health Discovery Building as we expand on our pivotal work to date, which has positioned the Company for continued growth in 2018 and beyond."

"The University of Texas has a long and successful history of technology commercialization and the Texas Health CoLab is an extension of its strong foundation, helping to establish Central Texas as a hub for discovering and developing innovative health and life science technologies," said Ryan Confer, Chief Financial Officer at Genprex. "Establishing a presence at the WorkSpaces in the Health Discovery Building at Dell Med is an important and strategic opportunity for Genprex and we're very excited to continue advancing our work in immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer in an already thriving ecosystem that combines academia, industry, and the members of the financial community."

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

Visit the company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/genprex and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genprexinc/.

