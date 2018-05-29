Genprex (Nasdaq: GNPX) To Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

"We are so excited to be celebrating our recent IPO and Nasdaq listing," stated Rodney Varner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a significant milestone for Genprex that would not have been possible without the tireless work of our employees, our investors, our scientific and medical collaborators, and our many other advisors, as well as the participation of our clinical trial patients. Genprex is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge gene therapies to improve the lives of those suffering from cancer."

A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx from approximately 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. EDT.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

