Genprex Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

Rodney Varner, Chairman and CEO, remarked, "2017 was a pivotal year for Genprex, laying the groundwork for 2018 and beyond. We are dedicated to developing our novel therapeutic candidate, Oncoprex™, as a potential new treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and look forward to advancing Oncoprex in combination with targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs through clinical trials."

Julien L. Pham, MD, MPH, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We believe that Oncoprex may provide medical benefit in several subpopulations of NSCLC for which there is an unmet medical need and may provide pathways for expedited approval by the FDA."

Clinical Development Highlights

Announced in January 2017 positive interim data from the Phase II portion of the ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating Oncoprex TM in combination with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) erlotinib (Tarceva®) for the treatment of late stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, with and without EGFR mutations, who have failed at least two drug regimens. Of the 39 patients allowed in the protocol for the Phase II portion of the trial, 10 have been enrolled and nine are evaluable under the trial protocol as they received two or more cycles of the treatment.

For the nine patients evaluated to date, the response rate was 11% and the disease control rate was 78%.

The Company's scientific collaborators at a major university research center in Houston, Texas , presented pre-clinical data at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2017 , revealing significant anti-tumor effects of TUSC2 in combination with PD-1 checkpoint blockade in lung cancer.

, presented pre-clinical data at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in , revealing significant anti-tumor effects of TUSC2 in combination with PD-1 checkpoint blockade in lung cancer. TUSC2 and PD-1 blockade demonstrated increased survival in mice and elevated immune system activity, including upregulation of natural killer cells and cytotoxic T-cells.

Corporate Update

Priced initial public offering (IPO) in March 2018 and common stock commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "GNPX." Completed IPO in April 2018 of 1,280,000 shares of the Company's common stock at $5.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $6.4 million . Network1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as the lead underwriter for the offering.

and common stock commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "GNPX." Completed IPO in of 1,280,000 shares of the Company's common stock at per share, resulting in gross proceeds of . Network1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as the lead underwriter for the offering. Appointed Julien L. Pham , MD, MPH, in April 2018 as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer to lead clinical development program for Oncoprex and expand strategic partnerships.

, MD, MPH, in as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer to lead clinical development program for Oncoprex and expand strategic partnerships. Recognized in November 2017 as a finalist in the Fierce Technology Award category of the Fierce Innovation Awards.

Forward Looking Statements

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

