Genprex Signs Sponsored Research Agreement to Study Biomarkers that May Predict Patient Response to Reqorsa® Gene Therapy

Research on Biomarkers May Help Enrich Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Potentially Predicting Patient Response to REQORSA Treatment

Demonstrates Commitment to Tailored Treatment Options for Patients With Unmet Medical Need

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the Company has entered into a new Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (UT MD Anderson) to study biomarkers that may predict patient response to Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), the Company's lead drug candidate that is in development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Shortly after it was founded, Genprex entered its first SRA with UT MD Anderson in 2010, and the two parties have completed several subsequent SRAs. These efforts demonstrate Genprex's commitment to innovative cancer treatments and improving outcomes for patients through the continued research and development of its oncology pipeline.

In preclinical studies, research collaborators have identified TROP2 and PTEN as two potential biomarkers that may increase the likelihood of patient response to REQORSA. TROP2 (trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2) is a transmembrane glycoprotein that functions as a cell surface receptor. TROP2 overexpression in adult tissues is a hallmark of many solid tumors, making it a major target for modern cancer therapies. PTEN (phosphatase and tensin homolog) is a tumor suppressor gene that serves as a multi-functional cancer biomarker for risk assessment, diagnosis and treatment planning in a number of cancers.

"We are very excited to expand our research of TROP2 and PTEN to better understand how these biomarkers might predict and improve outcomes in patients treated with REQORSA," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We believe this research agreement demonstrates Genprex's commitment to developing tailored treatment options for lung cancer patients who have unmet medical need, and we believe this research sets Genprex at the forefront of precision oncology treatment."

Research with TROP2 and PTEN may provide insights that could refine Genprex's patient selection strategies for its Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials and optimize clinical outcomes.

Acclaim-1 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial that uses a combination of REQORSA and AstraZeneca's Tagrisso® (osimertinib) in patients with late-stage NSCLC that has activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations and progression on treatment with Tagrisso or Tagrisso-containing regimens. Genprex is currently enrolling and treating patients in the Phase 2a expansion portion of the Acclaim-1 clinical trial following the successful completion of the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study. The Phase 1 portion showed REQORSA was generally well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) despite doubling the starting dose. Importantly, the results showed early signs of efficacy with some patients experiencing prolonged progression free survival and one patient having a partial response. There were three patients out of the twelve originally enrolled in the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study who had prolonged progression-free survival (PFS). One patient attained a partial remission after the second course of REQORSA and Tagrisso and has maintained this response through 60 courses of treatment (approximately 42 months), and this patient continues to receive REQORSA and Tagrisso treatment to date.

Acclaim-3 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial that uses a combination of REQORSA and Genentech, Inc.'s Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) as maintenance therapy for patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment. Patients are treated with REQORSA and Tecentriq until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity is experienced. Genprex is currently enrolling and treating patients in the Phase 2 expansion portion of the Acclaim-3 clinical trial following the successful completion of the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study, which showed no DLTs. One patient in the Phase 1 portion of the study achieved an unconfirmed partial remission after 24 cycles of therapy and continues to receive study treatment in the trial after more than 18 months.

"We have seen in our Acclaim clinical trials that there are some patients whose cancer progresses after a short number of cycles of treatment, but we have also seen that some patients benefit from REQORSA for a very long time, in one case for more than three years," said Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer at Genprex. "It is important to understand why some patients are responding very well to REQORSA, and we believe that the identification of biomarkers will allow us to predict which future patients may have these similar, positive responses. This meaningful research will not only benefit patients, but we believe it will allow for better prediction of those likely to benefit in the future."

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the Company Website, registering for Email Alerts and by following Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; including through research of potential biomarkers that may increase the likelihood of patient response to REQORSA; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.

(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations

[email protected]

GNPX Media Contact

Kalyn Dabbs

[email protected]

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.