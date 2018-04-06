Genprex to Present at The MicroCap Conference

Mr. Varner will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors may request a meeting time by contacting Stephanie Carrington at ICR, either by calling 646-277-1282 or via stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com. For more information please visit www.genprex.com.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other investors. For more information please visit: www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com.

