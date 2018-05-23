Genprex To Present At Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

Event: 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: June 5, 2018

Time: 3:00 PM PDT

Location: Bel-Air, CA

Presenter: Rodney Varner, Chairman and CEO

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/genprex and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genprexinc/.

Contact:

Media: James Heins ICR Healthcare 203-682-8251 James.Heins@icrinc.com Investors: Stephanie Carrington ICR Healthcare 646-277-1282 Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

