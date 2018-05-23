Genprex To Present At Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

Genprex, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, announced today that the management team will present at the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Event: 2018 BIO International Convention
Date: June 5, 2018
Time: 2:30 PM EDT
Location: Boston, MA
Presenter: Dr. Julien Pham, President and COO

Event: 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational
Date: June 5, 2018
Time: 3:00 PM PDT
Location: Bel-Air, CA
Presenter: Rodney Varner, Chairman and CEO

About Genprex, Inc.
Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/genprex and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genprexinc/.

Contact:

Media:

James Heins

ICR Healthcare

203-682-8251

James.Heins@icrinc.com

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

646-277-1282

Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

 

