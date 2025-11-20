GENPRIME ACCELERATES GLOBAL GROWTH WITH FERTILITY CENTRE LAUNCHES IN SINGAPORE AND MANILA

GenPrime is part of Rhea Fertility, a global reproductive-health platform backed by leading investors committed to advancing healthcare worldwide, including Thiel Capital, LifeX Ventures, and Blue Lion Global. GenPrime clinics are already serving patients in Bangkok, Thailand, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Los Angeles, USA, with further expansion across the region planned for 2026. To date, it has supported more than 3,500 patients throughout its platform.

"The fertility care landscape is entering a new phase of maturity and we're tapping into that growth starting with Southeast Asia, and later, across the world," says Margaret Wang, CEO of Rhea Fertility. Her approach — shaped by her previous experience establishing and heading Bridgewater Associates' Singapore office and grounded in the discipline and perspective she developed at Harvard and Stanford — reflects a high bar for clarity, empathy, and thoughtful growth. "Patients now are looking for reproductive care beyond just a healthcare transaction and where they are cared for with sensitivity and seen as a whole person. We are building a network that supports patients at every stage of their journey — a global platform that integrates science, AI-powered technology, and empathy."

Meeting family-building aspirations

GenPrime's expansion underscores a rapidly growing market for cross-border fertility care, driven by shifting demographics as couples delay parenthood alongside rising stress levels, lifestyle pressures, and increasing infertility rates. According to Grand View Research, the global fertility services market is growing at a compound annual rate of 7.5% from a value of USD 42.23 billion in 2023 to USD 70.27 billion by 2030.[1]

Southeast Asia, with its combination of declining fertility rates and rising middle-class demand for advanced fertility services, has become one of the most dynamic regions for reproductive health solutions. In Singapore, the total fertility rate has remained at a historic all time low of0.97, well below the rate of 2.1 needed for a population to replace itself from one generation to the next.[2]

GenPrime's presence in both the U.S. and Asia positions the company as a bridge between American innovation and global patient demand, underscoring investment opportunities and collaboration among healthcare innovators in growth markets.

Global outlook, local strength

Despite its global reach, each clinic is conceived with local context in mind. GenPrime's flagship in Singapore is designed around a premium patient journey, combining reproductive science with thoughtful, high-touch care and a welcoming space designed by award-winning hospitality experience designer JJ Acuña. Services available include IVF, egg freezing, fertility preservation, and comprehensive reproductive diagnostics and the clinic will also serve as a regional hub within Rhea Fertility's global platform.

In Manila, GenPrime is opening its first clinic in the Philippines to meet the growing demand for fertility care. The new center expands access by bringing the expertise, standards, and continuity of care found across the GenPrime network closer to home for Filipino families.

"The openings in Singapore and Manila reflect markets ready for more options in fertility care," says Wang. "Our focus is on meeting people where they are physically and emotionally, while delivering a model of care that unites science, technology, and empathy to help people move closer to their family-building goals."

International strengths

GenPrime's expertise in the fertility sector is supported by both technology and clinical laboratory design. At the core of its technology engine is Rhea Labs, where artificial intelligence is applied to embryo selection and fertility diagnostics. This team is led by David Silver, Head of AI and Machine Learning, who joined through Rhea's acquisition of Embryonics, a startup he co-founded that harnesses AI to predict which embryos have the highest chance of success. Silver is internationally recognized for his achievements translating complex science into practical tools that assist doctors and patients in decision-making.

GenPrime's clinical leadership is also recognised internationally. Four doctors from the network — Dr. Marinella Abat and Dr. Anthony Ancheta (Philippines), Dr. Sasawimol Preechapornkul (Thailand), and Dr. Mathi Arasu Muthusamy (Malaysia) — will serve on the judging committee at the inaugural World Fertility Awards in New York City on 1-2 December 2025. The awards celebrate innovation and the future of fertility care in which they will be evaluating nominees for patient-facing services around the world.

Guided by global expertise

In addition to working with internationally-recognised doctors, GenPrime has a senior advisory counsel composed of leaders in reproductive medicine and clinical innovation. Together, they provide strategic guidance across medical care and patient experience. Some senior advisory members include:

Cynthia Hudson — VP of Clinical Strategy at TMRW Life Sciences, and an embryologist and medical practitioner with more than two decades of experience across reproductive technology, laboratory design, and clinical operations. Hudson previously co-founded Kindbody, one of the fastest-growing fertility clinic networks and benefits providers in the United States.

VP of Clinical Strategy at TMRW Life Sciences, and an embryologist and medical practitioner with more than two decades of experience across reproductive technology, laboratory design, and clinical operations. Hudson previously co-founded Kindbody, one of the fastest-growing fertility clinic networks and benefits providers in the United States. Dr. Holly Mehr — A double board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Obstetrician-Gynaecologist, and a fellowship-trained reproductive surgeon. Dr. Mehr is known for her excellence in minimally invasive surgery and is recognised for achieving one of the highest REI board scores in the United States.

— A double board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Obstetrician-Gynaecologist, and a fellowship-trained reproductive surgeon. Dr. Mehr is known for her excellence in minimally invasive surgery and is recognised for achieving one of the highest REI board scores in the United States. Professor Milton Leong — A respected figure in reproductive medicine with over 30 years of experience. Professor Leong established Hong Kong's first IVF centre and delivered the city's first IVF baby in 1985. He is the founding president of The Hong Kong Society for Reproductive Medicine and co-founder of IVF Worldwide.

Together, these advisors bring decades of leadership across reproductive science, clinical innovation, and global healthcare delivery — reinforcing GenPrime's commitment to patient-first fertility care.

This combined expertise extends into GenPrime's embryology laboratories, designed in collaboration with Genea Fertility (Australia) in Singapore and Manila. Genea's methods have been refined over nearly forty years of clinical use. Select locations also incorporate Genea's tools, such as the Geri® time-lapse incubator system, used to keep embryos in a stable environment under continuous monitoring. Patients can also view their embryo's development through the Grow by Genea app — adding transparency to a stage of treatment that is often unseen.

Beyond the laboratory, GenPrime delivers connected, patient-centred support through a global network of partners. Its cross-border framework lets patients begin treatment in one city and continue seamlessly in another, ensuring consistent, flexible, and empathetic care. This network also supports holistic wellbeing through partnerships that make fertility care more accessible and comprehensive — from fertility-benefit providers like Carrot and Progyny in the United States, to wellness partners such as Moom Health and Eu Yan Sang in Asia Pacific, and Elix Healing in North America. Patients also have access to Tilly, a mental health platform dedicated to fertility journeys, offering emotional support at every stage.

"People are living differently now — delaying parenthood, working across borders, and balancing new pressures on their health and wellbeing," said Margaret Wang, CEO of Rhea Fertility and GenPrime. "Our platform is designed for this reality, bringing together innovation, empathy, and flexibility so patients can pursue their family-building goals with confidence, wherever life takes them."

About GenPrime

GenPrime is a growing network of fertility clinics operated by Rhea Fertility, a global reproductive health platform headquartered in New York and Singapore. Established in 2022, GenPrime combines medical expertise and modern technology with an empathetic, patient-first approach to fertility services. The Singapore and Manila clinics join centres in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Los Angeles. With a commitment to personalised, evidence-based fertility solutions, GenPrime supports the hopes of those building a family by offering solutions grounded in care, innovation, and trust.

About Rhea Fertility

Rhea Fertility, launched in May 2024, is a global reproductive health platform that integrates a network of fertility clinics, wellness providers, and technology solutions. As the parent company of GenPrime, Rhea delivers seamless, evidence-based care through a connected ecosystem designed around the patient. Its global platform advances reproductive medicine through medical expertise, AI-driven diagnostics, and strategic partnerships — offering personalized fertility solutions grounded in innovation and clinical excellence. Beyond science and technology, Rhea champions ethical, human-centred care with a commitment to supporting intended parents with empathy, clarity, and trust.

For more information, www.rheafertility.com .

