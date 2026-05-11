GenrRev Launches Mobile-First Operational Intelligence Platform for Car Wash Operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. car wash industry has grown into a multi-billion-dollar sector, driven by the expansion of membership programs and express wash models. As operators scale and customer expectations evolve, many are seeking modern technology that improves both operational efficiency and the customer experience.

GenrRev today announced the launch of its patented cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) operational intelligence platform created for car wash operators. It's designed to reduce hardware complexity and increase flow. The company will introduce the platform at The Car Wash Show in Nashville, May 10-13, 2026.

"Traditional POS systems were built to process transactions, not optimize performance," says Sam Short, VP of Growth & Strategy for GenrRev. "GenrRev was designed to replace expensive hardware with intelligent software."

Built by Operators to Solve Real Challenges

GenrRev was developed by a car wash operator with decades of experience who encountered firsthand the frustration of legacy POS systems that rely on hardware such as kiosks, gates and registers that slow operations and increase maintenance costs.

"GenrRev takes a different approach with a mobile-led, hardware-light platform that allows customers to interact through their own devices while reducing the need for physical systems on site," says Carl Howard, president and COO of Autobell Car Wash and founder of GenrRev. "A mindset shift in our industry is driving interest in mobile-first systems and we believe that GenrRev is the answer."

Autobell Car Wash, one of the nation's leading operators with 90+ locations across the Southeast, is among GenrRev's largest customers.

Designed for the Future of Car Wash Operations

As consumer expectations are shaped by companies like Amazon, Uber and Chick-fil-A, car wash operators are rethinking how customers enter and move through their sites.

"Customers don't compare their car wash experience to another wash," said Sam Short, VP of Growth and Strategy for GenrRev. "They compare it to the fastest, easiest experience they had that day."

GenrRev integrates payments, memberships, license plate recognition, geofencing and real-time analytics into a single operational intelligence platform. Operators gain real-time visibility into throughput, revenue and performance through a centralized dashboard.

For more information, visit www.genrrev.com.

SOURCE GenrRev