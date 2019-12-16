GenScript Biotech to Host Global Forum on Cell and Gene Therapy and the Booming China Market During JPM Week

NANJING, China, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corp., one of the leading biotechnology companies in China, today announced its inaugural GenScript Biotech Global Forum on Jan. 14 in San Francisco, coinciding with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference week. The Forum, exploring the theme "Cell and Gene Therapy and the Booming China Market," will feature gene and cell therapy leaders in industry, academia and the investment community and is expected to draw several hundred attendees.

"Advancements in cell and gene therapy have attracted global attention in recent years, as the promise of bringing life-changing treatments to cancer patients and others comes closer to reality," said Frank Zhang, PhD., founder and CEO of GenScript. "GenScript's Global Forum aims to foster closer collaborations among scientists, regulators, and industry, not just in the booming China market but around the globe. We hope that by working together we can advance the industry and accelerate drug development."

GenScript's Global Forum, will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco. Highlights of the agenda include:

Keynote by former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb , M.D.

, M.D. Panel discussion on global progress in cell and gene therapy with Legend Biotech, Kite, Ziopharm Oncology, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Innovation Asia Pacific and CARspen Therapeutics

Panel discussion on technology transfer with Biomedica, Genethon, Genscript , JW Therapeutics and Fosun Kite

Panel discussion on the capital potential of China's cell therapy industry with Loncar Investments, GenScript Biotech, Lake Bleu Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures

Address on Development Opportunities of CAR-T in Nanjing

About GenScript Biotechnology

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. GenScript's businesses encompass four major categories based on its leading gene synthesis technology, including operation as a Life Science CRO, enzyme and synthetic biology products, biologics development and manufacturing, as well as cell therapy.

Founded in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015, GenScript has an established global presence across Greater China, North America, the EU, and Asia Pacific. Today, over 300,000 customers from over 160 countries and regions around the world have used GenScript's premier, convenient, and reliable products and services.

GenScript currently has more than 2900 employees globally, 34% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript has a number of leading commercial technologies, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of June 2019, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 40,300 scientific papers worldwide.

GenScript is committed to striving towards its vision of being the most reliable biotech company in the world to make humans and nature healthier through biotechnology.

