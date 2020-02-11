GenScript Donates Protective Supplies to Fight Coronavirus, Calls for Greater Attention to Rural Medical Centers

NANJING, China, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotechnology Corp., a leading global biotechnology group and a pioneer in the field of gene synthesis, today announced that it is donating $200,000 worth of masks, protective suits and goggles to medical centers in rural areas in response to requests for help from medical staff struggling to fight the coronavirus with limited resources. At the same time, GenScript is calling on its peers to show their support for third- and fourth-line cities outside Wuhan that are garnering less attention but are equally as impacted.

"GenScript is coordinating its efforts around the globe to fight the epidemic. Our offices in the US, Japan, and Europe are actively looking for masks, protective suits and goggles in these regions," said GenScript Vice President Jesse Chen. "With these donations, GenScript is calling out to our peers to join us and lend a hand to those third-and-fourth-line cities in the impacted areas. While the whole country focuses on Wuhan, the medical staffs in these rural areas are equally in need of protective supplies and are asking for all the help they can get. We Are in this Fight Together."

As a biotech company with a global infrastructure, GenScript is leveraging its supply chain to quickly distribute medical-grade protective gear to areas such as Xiaogan, Huanggang, Suizhou, Lichuan and other cities in Hubei province. The first batch of masks and other emergency aid is on its way to the designated medical sites for new coronavirus treatment in two counties under the city of Huanggang. Medical staffs in these communities have taken to social media to draw attention to the severe shortage of protective equipment and the great pressure they are under to provide medical care despite huge risks.

As previously reported, GenScript is actively bringing its research expertise and industrial strength to fully support the battle against the epidemic, by providing participating medical and research institutes with virus testing, drug development and other services. Throughout the Chinese New Year holiday week, the company operated around-the-clock, synthesizing diagnostic bio-products for the new coronavirus.

Based on testing information released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), GenScript put its bio-synthesis capability to full use and quickly mass-produced probes and primers for companies that develop diagnostic kits. It also provides users with other reagents needed for diagnostic tests as a whole solution, which saves time that would otherwise be spent on coordinating with different suppliers, thus accelerating the process. In addition, GenScript's R&D team developed a one-step, duplex real-time PCR detection approach, which allows the simultaneous detection of two genes with higher efficiency and better accuracy. As of today, GenScript has produced enough reagents for over 9 million diagnostic tests.

About GenScript Biotechnology

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a leading global biotechnology group and a pioneer in the field of gene synthesis. The company operates in four main categories: life sciences CRO services, biologics development and manufacturing, industrial biology and cell therapy. Founded in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015, GenScript has established a global presence across Greater China, North America, the EU, and Asia Pacific. Today, over 100,000 customers from over 160 countries and regions around the world use GenScript's premier, convenient, and reliable products and services. GenScript currently has more than 2,900 employees globally, 34 percent of whom hold master's and/or doctorate degrees. In addition, GenScript has a number of leading commercial products, more than 100 patents and 270 patent applications. As of June 2019, GenScript's products and services have been cited in 40,300 scientific papers worldwide. GenScript is committed to being the most reliable biotech company in the world and to achieving our vision of making humankind and nature healthier through biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://www.genscript.com/

