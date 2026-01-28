GenScript is Scripting Possibilities in AI-Driven Drug Discovery as Wet-Lab Partner for Latent-X2 Innovation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life science research and biotech solutions, today announced its supporting role in the experimental validation of Latent-X2 — further proving that GenScript is Scripting Possibilities in AI-driven drug discovery. Latent-X2 is the next-generation AI model developed by Latent Labs to design antibodies and peptides with drug-like properties from the first design cycle.

As Latent Labs' wet-lab partner, GenScript has provided high-throughput expression, purification, and functional testing of AI-generated molecules—enabling rapid iteration between computational predictions and real-world biological performance. This collaboration accelerates the translation of AI designs into viable therapeutic candidates.

Closing the Loop Between AI and Biology

Latent-X2 represents a leap forward in AI-driven drug discovery, with its success demonstrated in robust experimental validation. GenScript's TurboCHO™ High Throughput Platform and cell-free expression systems allow rapid screening of AI-designed antibodies (including VHHs), minibinders and peptides, providing critical data to:

Compare and rank candidate molecules.

Collect future finetuning data through feedback on developability, and binding.

Reduce reliance on iterative wet-lab optimization.

"Latent Labs combines AI-first design with internal wet-lab expertise. External partners like GenScript add valuable capacity for validation at scale," said Simon Kohl, CEO of Latent Labs. "Their ability to rapidly express, test, and validate our AI-designed sequences allows us to complement our internal capabilities and close the loop between computation and biology — turning theoretical designs into real-world drug candidates with unprecedented speed and precision."

"GenScript is dedicated to catalysing the next generation of AI-first biotechnology," said Dr. Ray Chen, President of GenScript Life Science Group. "With the launch of Latent-X2, we are demonstrating how high-throughput wet-lab capabilities act as the reliable and ultimate force multiplier for computational design. This partnership with Latent Labs is more than a collaboration; it is a blueprint for how we will compress the timeline from algorithm to therapeutic candidate — and a clear example of how GenScript is Scripting Possibilities."

A Partnership Driving Industry Transformation

While Latent Labs' computational platform focuses on zero-shot design, GenScript's wet-lab capabilities ensure these designs are tested, and de-risked efficiently. This synergy addresses a key industry challenge: accelerating timelines while improving the likelihood of clinical success.

As AI reshapes the future of biopharma, GenScript is Scripting Possibilities by integrating digital innovation with experimental excellence, setting a new standard for industry transformation. The GenScript-Latent Labs collaboration stands as a blueprint for success — demonstrating how seamless integration of digital innovation and experimental validation can drive smarter, faster, and more efficient therapeutic development.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop ground breaking treatments and products. As a cornerstone of the global life science ecosystem, GenScript actively collaborates with a diverse network of partners—from academic institutions to industry leaders—to co-create cutting-edge solutions that redefine service excellence. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has become a trusted global partner with a team of 5,500+ employees, supporting over 200,000 customers across 100+ countries and regions, including the world's Top 20 pharma companies.

