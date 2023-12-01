GenScript Named a BioSpace 2024 Best Place to Work

BioSpace's "Best Places to Work" report celebrates the top 30 small and large biopharma employers across America, and demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life-science community members.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, has been named among the Top 30 Large Employers as a BioSpace 2024 Best Place to Work. The list, now in its third year, includes 60 U.S. operating employers that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life-sciences community.

The 2024 “Best Places to Work” list highlights top life-sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees, and attract top talent.

In compiling the list, BioSpace considers each organization's merits, with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership, and innovation. The 2024 "Best Places to Work" list highlights top life-sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees, and attract top talent.

"We are immensely proud to be included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2024 Best Places to Work. This accolade reflects our team's dedication and our clients' unwavering support," said Sherry Shao, CEO of GenScript Group. "As GenScript continues to expand, our focus on balancing global reach with local relevance remains central to our strategy, driving innovation and accessibility in biotechnology. This honor strengthens our commitment to excellence and collaborative growth."

GenScript Biotech Corporation is the world's leading science-serving platform that enables the acceleration of life science research and discovery process to make people and nature healthier. The company provides innovative custom reagent and instrument solutions to global research communities. To learn more about working at GenScript, visit our careers page.

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June 2023, with voting conducted in August 2023. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by over 2,000 life-sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes that included compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

