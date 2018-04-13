GenScript Receives CiteAb's Award for Most Popular Custom Antibody Provider at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

"This award goes to GenScript as the company that has secured the most custom antibody citations between 2015 and 2017. The company has clearly developed significant reach into the custom antibody market, allowing them to help a large number of researchers, and I congratulate them on winning this award," said Dr. Andrew Chalmers, founder of CiteAb.

"We here at GenScript are truly honored to receive CiteAb's award for Most Popular Custom Antibody Supplier of the Year. This award, which is based on customer citations, demonstrates our determination and achievement in providing premium antibodies to worldwide researchers to make their research easy. We are very proud of our extensive 14-year history in custom antibody generation, and are truly grateful to our customers who have entrusted us with their research. In the future, we plan to continue our commitment to building an open-access, reliable platform for delivering fit-for-purpose antibodies for researchers from basic research to therapeutic antibody drug leads in both academic institutes and biotech companies," said Dr. Liusong Yin, head of GenScript's antibody department.

GenScript's premium custom antibody platform has been serving the cancer research community since 2003. Since then, GenScript has launched several service lines for academic-based oncology research, pre-clinical immune-oncology research, and antibody drug discovery and development.

GenScript's integrated mouse-based custom antibody service is designed for basic research projects, and has generated over 15,000 custom monoclonal antibodies and more than 120,000 polyclonal antibodies, from antigen design and optimization to hybridoma generation and antibody purification. Within the past year, GenScript also launched its world-leading proprietary MonoRab™ rabbit monoclonal antibody generation platform. This one-of-a-kind service combines the natural strength of the rabbit's immune system with GenScript's state-of-the-art hetero-hybridoma technology, in order to generate the highest specificity and sensitivity antibodies on the market for a fraction of the cost and time of competing products.

The company's multiple MonoRab™ application-tailored services meet a broad range of specific antibody needs. GenScript's MonoRab™ Anti-ID service provides high specificity monoclonal antibodies for pharmacokinetic analysis of any pre-clinical antibody-based therapeutic, as well as polyclonal antibodies that are able to act as negative controls for any immunogenicity assay. GenScript also provides an integrated platform for antibody therapeutic discovery, generating premium drug candidates for everything from immune-checkpoint inhibitors to immunostimulators. Its lead generation and optimization services include antibody humanization, affinity maturation, and early stage developability assessment.

About GenScript

GenScript is the leading contract research organization in the world providing gene, peptide, protein, CRISPR, and antibody. Since building its foundation in 2002, GenScript has grown exponentially through partnerships with scientists conducting fundamental life science research, translational biomedical research, and early stage pharmaceutical development. GenScript provides life science services and products to scientists in over 100 countries worldwide. The company is recognized as having built the best-in-class capacity and capability for biological research services encompassing gene synthesis and molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering, and in vitro and in vivo pharmacology – all with the goal to Make Research Easy. For more information, visit www.genscript.com.

About CiteAb: CiteAb is the largest citation-ranked antibody search engine and provides a simple way to find antibodies that work. CiteAb uses the number of citations as a transparent method to rank antibodies, therefore nobody can pay to be ranked higher than another provider. Every year, CiteAb celebrates the world's highest rated suppliers of research grade reagent catalog and custom antibodies. Beginning in 2014, CiteAb has recognized providers in numerous categories, such as "Researchers Choice", "Antibody Company of the Year (2018)", "Innovative product of the Year", and many more. To see other award winners, visit https://www.citeab.com/awards

