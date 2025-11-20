GenServe Acquires Atlanta-Based Power and Energy Services

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenServe, Inc. ("GenServe"), a leading independent provider of backup power solutions for commercial, industrial and critical infrastructure applications, today announced it has acquired Power and Energy Services, Inc. ("PES"), an Atlanta-based provider of generator maintenance, repairs, rentals, engineering, and equipment solutions. PES enhances GenServe's presence in the Southeastern U.S. and will serve as a critical hub for operations and future growth in the region.

Founded in 2005, PES delivers scheduled and emergency generator maintenance, repair services, equipment rentals, and turnkey power solutions for commercial and industrial applications across the greater Atlanta region and surrounding markets. With its team of highly skilled generator technicians and robust technical expertise built over decades, customers rely on PES to help protect their most critical equipment and infrastructure.

"Power and Energy Services has developed a strong and respected position in the region, and we are thrilled to welcome their talented team into the GenServe family," said Erik Leto, CEO of GenServe. "PES shares our unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and exceptional service. This partnership enhances our technical capabilities and furthers GenServe's mission to be the provider of choice for customers nationwide."

"PES is excited to join forces with GenServe, whose industry leadership, technician training resources, and deep engineering capabilities will immediately benefit our customers and employees," said Brandon Cummings, CEO of PES. "Our team remains committed to delivering responsive, high-quality solutions, and we look forward to leveraging GenServe's scale and capabilities as PES enters its next chapter of growth."

GenServe has been a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners since August 2024. During this time, GenServe has heavily invested in organic and inorganic growth initiatives that have expanded the Company's service offerings, grown its geographic footprint, and rapidly scaled its technician base to better serve its customers across North America.

About Power and Energy Services, Inc.

Based in Austell, Georgia, Power and Energy Services, Inc. ("PES") provides comprehensive generator and backup power system solutions, including maintenance, repair, rentals, and equipment sales. PES serves commercial and industrial customers across the Southeast with a focus on rapid response, technical excellence, and long-term equipment reliability. For more information on PES, please visit www.pandeservices.com.

About GenServe

GenServe is a market leader in the power resiliency space, providing its customers with critical maintenance, repair, rental and sale of commercial and industrial backup power generators, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) services, and related power infrastructure solutions. The Company has one of the largest teams of EGSA certified technicians of any independent generator maintenance company. GenServe is a one-stop-shop provider of comprehensive power supply solutions to protect critical infrastructure against the high costs of power failure. For more information on GenServe, please visit www.genserveinc.com.

