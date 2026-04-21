Genshin Impact, HSR & ZZZ Top-Up: Buffhub Launches UID-Only Recharge Service

No Password or Account Login Required – Players Can Now Recharge Genshin Impact, HSR & ZZZ Safely and Instantly with Just Their UID in 18 Seconds

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffhub.com has officially launched its new UID-only recharge service for Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. This service allows players to complete Genshin Impact top up, HSR top up, and ZZZ top up by providing only their UID. No account password, email, or any other information is required, making the process extremely simple and secure.

The new UID-based system is designed with both speed and safety in mind. Players simply enter their UID and complete the payment, and the in-game currency — Primogems for Genshin Impact, Stellar Jades for HSR, and Polychrome for ZZZ — is delivered directly to their account within 18 seconds. This eliminates the need to share any sensitive information, significantly reducing security risks.

Many players have already started using the service and appreciate how straightforward the process is. With Buffhub's advanced technology, Genshin Impact top up, HSR top up, and ZZZ top up can now be done quickly and safely, helping players stay prepared for new character banners and limited-time events without unnecessary delays.

For Genshin Impact top up, the dedicated service page is available here: Genshin Impact Top Up.

For HSR top up, players can access the recharge page at: HSR Top Up.

For ZZZ top up, the service is available here: ZZZ Top Up.

By focusing on simplicity, speed, and security, Buffhub's new 18-second UID recharge service provides a better experience for players across these three major titles.

About Buffhub.com

Buffhub.com is a leading global platform specializing in instant mobile game top-ups. Our mission is simple: make game recharging fast, secure, and hassle-free so players can get back into their favorite games without any frustration or long waits. We know every top-up matters — whether you're grabbing a limited banner bundle, renewing your monthly pass, or topping up at the perfect moment during an event. That's why we focus on lightning-fast processing, clear instructions, real-time order tracking, and responsive support. If something doesn't go as planned, we quickly verify the order and prioritize re-delivery or a suitable solution, including refunds where applicable. Buffhub is built for gamers worldwide — fast, reliable, and always player-first.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Buffhub.com