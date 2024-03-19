GENSLER NAMED ONE OF FAST COMPANY'S TOP 10 MOST INNOVATIVE FOR 2024

The world's most influential architecture and design firm earned No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the Urban Development and Real Estate category

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gensler has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2024, earning No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the Urban Development and Real Estate category. The 2024 list shines a spotlight on businesses from all sectors of the economy that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations and achieving remarkable milestones. Gensler was previously named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List in 2019 and 2021.

Fast Company recognized Gensler for its industry-leading building conversion tool—a first-of-its-kind algorithm that is helping convert empty offices into housing globally. The algorithm has enabled the firm to evaluate the viability of over 1,300 projects in 130 cities for owners, developers, mayors, and government leaders. Importantly, the tool reduces the time to assess a building for conversion from weeks to mere minutes. This magnitude of efficiency significantly bolsters the potential for cities around the world to address the combined crises of chronically high office vacancies, housing shortages, and the impact of climate change.

As evidence of our impact, in February 2024 the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Gensler with a grant to support research that will fill crucial knowledge gaps and help accelerate the adoption of innovative and effective practices and policies to increase the production and supply of quality, affordable housing.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company – it's a testament to our belief that design and innovation have the power to unlock positive change in our cities," said Gensler Global Co-Chair Andy Cohen. "There's an urgent need to bring new ways of thinking to tackle the housing crisis. If we could convert just half of the current vacant office space in the U.S., we could create housing for over 1.2 million people. That's the scale of impact we're passionate about driving forward."

Gensler Global Co-Chair Diane Hoskins commented, "This is a pinnacle achievement for our firm, and we're truly honored to be named alongside such prestigious innovators. Our pioneering approach to converting buildings is a prime example of our indomitable culture of innovation and ability to help solve the complex challenges our cities and communities are facing."

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren't just designing buildings—we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people's lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

