GenSpark acquires ProGrad to expand reach and operations in the Indian market

GenSpark acquires Bangalore-based tech talent solutions firm - ProGrad as a part of the strategic initiative to expand reach and operations in India.

NEW DELHI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenSpark – a business unit of Pyramid Consulting and a leading provider of tech training and development solutions – announces the acquisition of ProGrad, an Indian Tech Talent Solutions Firm, to expand existing operations in the Indian and APAC markets. ProGrad will now operate as GenSpark India, and Ram Prakash G will lead the business. Co-founders Siddharth P and Akarsh Agrawal will also join GenSpark.

GenSpark EVP & COO Vishak Mallya with ProGrad Co-founders Ram Prakash G, Siddharthan P, and Akarsh A

"We are thrilled to welcome ProGrad to the GenSpark family," said Vishak Mallya, Head of the GenSpark Business Unit and EVP at Pyramid Consulting. "ProGrad's innovative approach to tech education perfectly complements our mission of developing a skilled and qualified workforce. Together, we will be able to offer a wider range of programs and services to meet the growing demand for tech talent in India," he added.

"This acquisition is a significant step forward for GenSpark and Pyramid Consulting," said Sanjeev Tirath, CEO of Pyramid Consulting. "ProGrad's strong track record and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values, and we are confident that together we will grow as a leading force in tech talent development in India," he added.

Founded in 2021, ProGrad has established itself as a notable player in the tech talent development sphere, boasting a reputable clientele of over 20 technology companies and a solid network of institutions and channels for talent sourcing. In a strategic move that capitalizes on the massive opportunity presented by the Indian tech talent market—estimated by NASSCOM to be worth over $200 billion by 2025—the acquisition by GenSpark not only strengthens its presence in the Indian market but also allows ProGrad to tap into GenSpark's extensive resources and global client base. This merger synergizes ProGrad's specialized expertise in sourcing and training with GenSpark's legacy in talent development and technology, positioning the combined entity as a formidable force for nurturing tech talent in India and delivering high-quality programs.

"We are excited to join forces with GenSpark," said Ram Prakash G, Co-founder and CEO of ProGrad. "This acquisition will enable us to scale our operations, expand our program offerings, and reach a wider audience. I am confident that together, we can make a significant impact on the Indian tech talent ecosystem," he added.

About GenSpark

GenSpark is a training services provider powered by Pyramid Consulting that ignites careers and empowers businesses with customized talent solutions. With expertise in training recent graduates, upskilling existing workforces, and tailoring approaches to each client's specific requirements, GenSpark's transformational training solutions accelerate speed-to-productivity and ensure an organization's resilience in a fast-evolving world.

Learn more about GenSpark - https://genspark.net/

About ProGrad

ProGrad is a B2B talent solutions company that provides customized Hire-Train-Deploy solutions to tech organizations. With access to a large talent pool across India, ProGrad bridges the skill gap in the Indian IT space and enables jobseekers to build industry-grade tech skills and launch dream careers. With training expertise in a wide range of technologies and a robust sourcing network, it enables companies to onboard talent tailored to both their specific tech and culture needs.

Learn more about ProGrad - https://prograd.org/

SOURCE Pyramid Consulting, Inc