Genstar Capital & TA Partner with AffiniPay Management to Drive Next Chapter of Growth

Additional Investment and Resources to Accelerate AffiniPay's Expansion and Growth in Practice Management Software and Embedded Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital ("Genstar") and TA Associates ("TA") announced today that the parties have entered into an agreement for Genstar to make a significant investment in AffiniPay , a leading provider of practice management software, integrated payments and embedded fintech for professionals across the legal, accounting, and professional services end markets. TA has been an investor in AffiniPay since 2020 and will continue to retain a meaningful stake in the company. Upon completion of the transaction, funds advised by Apax, which currently hold a minority position in AffiniPay, will fully exit their investment.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AffiniPay has more than 500 employees and serves over 245,000 customers through industry-specific solutions, including: MyCase, CASEpeer, and Docketwise, leading practice management software applications for the legal industry; LawPay, a marquee payments platform for the legal industry; and CPACharge, a leading payments platform for the accounting industry. With this incremental investment, AffiniPay plans to continue its commitment to innovation and excellence by extending its already comprehensive suite of practice management software and embedded fintech solutions.

"We are thrilled for this next chapter with TA and Genstar," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay. "Since I joined AffiniPay in 2021, we've had incredible momentum and it's been so rewarding to influence how core system of record software combined with financial technology can benefit our customers and push the operations of the legal and accounting industries forward. The support of Genstar and TA will allow us to continue investing in our practice management software and embedded financial services platform for professionals."

Eli Weiss, Managing Partner of Genstar, commented, "Genstar has a long history of investing in industry-leading vertical software and payments companies. We are excited about AffiniPay's growth trajectory given its leading market position, commitment to innovation, and, we believe, strong management team. Alongside TA, Genstar looks forward to helping the Company extend its leadership in software and fintech while enabling new avenues of growth, through investments in new products and verticals."

"Since our investment in 2020, AffiniPay has realized meaningful organic growth and strategically enhanced its offerings, empowering professionals with solutions that increase productivity and reinforcing its position as an industry leader. Genstar's new investment demonstrates the strength of AffiniPay's strategy and the continued opportunity that lies ahead. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the AffiniPay management team and collaborating closely with Genstar to further accelerate the Company's growth journey," said Roy Burns, Managing Director of TA and Clara Jackson, Director of TA.

Lazard and Raymond James served as financial advisors to AffiniPay and TA. Goodwin Procter LLP, provided legal counsel to TA. Ropes & Gray LLP, provided legal counsel to Genstar.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a market leader in practice management software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies for 12 years in a row. Each of its brands leads the market it serves with solutions purpose-built by industry including LawPay, MyCase, CASEpeer, Docketwise, CPACharge, and AffiniPay for Associations. AffiniPay's solutions are trusted by more than 245,000 legal & accounting professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital ( www.gencap.com ) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

