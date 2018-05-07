Genstar Capital Announces Appointment of Dr. John Hubbard To Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Hubbard was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of Bioclinica, Inc., a leading provider of specialized technology, medical imaging, and clinical trial services. Prior to Bioclinica, Dr. Hubbard was Senior Vice President and Worldwide Head of Development Operations at Pfizer, where he directed and led global clinical operations and development. Before joining Pfizer, he was Group President of ICON plc's Global Clinical Research Services Division. He is currently a Board Member of Agile Therapeutics, and is an Executive Committee Member of the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative.

David Golde, Director at Genstar, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome a leader like Dr. Hubbard who possesses a unique combination of business and scientific experience and a record of success in pharmaceutical development and services companies. His broad experience and extensive network will be of tremendous value as we continue our investment focus in our Healthcare vertical."

Dr. Hubbard, added, "Genstar has a strong, long-standing track record of investing in the healthcare industry, and I am impressed with the quality of those investments as well as the firm's investment philosophy of providing its management teams with unparalleled support and resources as they transform their businesses. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and partnering with Genstar's investment team and strategic advisors to help create value for investors."

Jean-Pierre Conte, Chairman and Managing Director of Genstar, said, "A key element to Genstar's success is the sector expertise and network provided by our Strategic Advisory Board members. Healthcare is a key vertical for Genstar and John will be a great complement to the existing talent of our experienced team of healthcare advisors, and we look forward to his future contributions."

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for more than 25 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar manages funds with total capital commitments of approximately $9 billion and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrial technology, healthcare, financial services and software industries.

