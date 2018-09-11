Genstar Capital Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zhao as Vice President of Investor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the software, industrial technology, healthcare, and financial services industries, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Zhao as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Tony Salewski, Managing Director at Genstar, said, "Jennifer joins Genstar at a very exciting time for our firm, as we continue our growth following the closing last year of the largest fund in our history. Jennifer's proven talent and background will help further Genstar's best practices in investor relations, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we strengthen existing partnerships with our limited partners and develop new relationships with investors who share our goal of creating transformational change within our portfolio investments to build long term value."

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar said, "We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to Genstar in this important role and we look forward to leveraging her experience and relationships as we build our global investor base. She will be an important liaison to current and future limited partners and has expressed great confidence in maintaining authentic relationships and full transparency with our investors."

Genstar is currently investing from its $3.3 billion Genstar Capital Partners VIII, which was closed in 2017.

Prior to joining Genstar, Ms. Zhao was Vice President in the Fundraising Group at TPG, where she worked on a number of fundraising campaigns for the firm. Prior to that, she was an Investment Banking Analyst in Financial Sponsors Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch based in San Francisco. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she received her B.A. degree in Economics and Psychology.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $10 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the software, industrial technology, healthcare, and financial services industries.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE Genstar Capital

Related Links

http://www.gencap.com

