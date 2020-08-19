Genstar Capital Announces Appointment of Mitch Aiello To its Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries, today announced the appointment of Mitch Aiello, who has over 30 years of commercial, technical and operational experience in highly-engineered materials and component manufacturing, to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Mr. Aiello served as Chief Executive Officer of former Genstar portfolio company Boyd Corporation, a market leader in thermal management and engineered materials solutions serving a diverse set of end markets, including mobile computing, consumer and enterprise electronics, transportation, data storage, medical, and aerospace. Under Mr. Aiello's 20+ years of leadership, the company grew from four U.S. facilities and $40 million in revenue to 27 facilities operating in 10 countries and over $1 billion in revenue. During his tenure, the company completed 14 M&A transactions, including four highly-successful private equity exits.

Rob Rutledge, Managing Director of Genstar Capital, commented, "Mitch has extensive experience in platform, tuck-in, corporate carve out and large-scale transformational acquisition diligence and post-close synergy execution in addition to his ability to assess and help management teams accelerate revenue and profitability. Our goal is always to build long term relationships with exceptional leaders and we have worked closely with Mitch since our 2015 investment in Boyd. We look forward to partnering together and investing in leading material science and engineering driven suppliers that have transformational growth opportunities ahead of them."

Commenting on his new position, Mr. Aiello, said, "During Genstar's ownership of Boyd I was able to view first hand their SAB model at work as our management team partnered with the combined talents of their investment team and SAB industry advisors to realize Boyd's inherent strengths. I'm very excited to join their SAB and look forward to accelerating Genstar's industrial practice."

Genstar's SAB consists of nearly 30 influential senior executives who are typically current and former C-level leaders with deep domain expertise in Genstar's target sectors. Members of the SAB work with the Genstar team to help shape the firm's investment strategy in a particular vertical and to source, diligence and advise companies post–acquisition. These individuals also serve as board members and advisors to portfolio companies, providing practical insights to management teams in creating strategic plans, developing best practices, expanding market opportunities, sourcing acquisitions, and managing talent.

