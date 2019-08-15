Genstar Capital Announces Appointment of Rick Taketa to Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries, announced today the appointment of Rick Taketa as the latest member to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar, said, "Rick is a proven leader and value-added advisor. We have known him from his involvement as a Board advisor and Board member of portfolio company Palomar Specialty Insurance and through his successful tenure at York Risk Services. Rick has helped build shareholder value across several industry segments of interest to us and we look forward to working with him in his new role as a strategic advisor where he will assist us as we build companies in the financial services sector."

Mr. Taketa is President of Taketa Capital, a small family office, where he partners with public and private high-growth companies in a variety of capacities. Immediately prior to founding Taketa Capital, he was the President and CEO of York Risk Services, one of the nation's largest third-party administrators to the insurance industry. Prior to York, Mr. Taketa was a co-founder and Managing Director of Eventide Capital and a venture-focused corporate securities lawyer in Silicon Valley with Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich. Before law school, he spent four years in Washington, D.C., working with non-governmental organizations focused on environmental and public health issues. He is a graduate of Colgate University and earned his J.D. degree from Stanford Law School.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries. For more information on Genstar, please visit: www.gencap.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE Genstar Capital

Related Links

https://www.gencap.com

