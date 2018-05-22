Genstar Capital Announces Promotions to Investment Team

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director, said, "We are pleased to announce the promotions of Geoff and Rob. Geoff has demonstrated successful investment skills across all of our verticals, including leading our recent investment in Sphera, and Rob has helped lead add-on acquisition activity and financing at a number of our portfolio companies. They have successfully partnered with management teams to accelerate value creation initiatives and these promotions signify the further development of our investment team."

Mr. Miller first joined Genstar Capital in 2008 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2013 after receiving his MBA degree. He began his career at Baird, where he was an investment banking analyst. Mr. Miller graduated with honors from Northwestern University and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Clark joined the firm in 2015 after receiving his MBA. Prior to joining Genstar Capital, he was an associate at Kelso & Company and began his career as an investment banking analyst at Citigroup. He received his BS degree from Wake Forest University and his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for more than 25 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar manages funds with total capital commitments of approximately $9 billion and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrial technology, healthcare, financial services and software industries.

