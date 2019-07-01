Genstar Capital Names Carolyn Greenwalt Chief Compliance Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital ("Genstar"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries, announced today the appointment of Carolyn Greenwalt as Chief Compliance Officer responsible for regulatory compliance and risk management.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar, said, "As we continue the growth and development of our firm, we are confident Carolyn's extensive experience in the public and private sectors will help Genstar stay abreast of regulatory issues and optimize compliance. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in all of our professional actions and her considerable expertise is a strong addition to our firm. We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to our team."

Ms. Greenwalt previously served as an Attorney Adviser at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to that, she held various legal and compliance roles in both the public and private sectors. She was Associate General Counsel for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, as well as In-House Counsel & Vice-President of Compliance at Medley Management, an alternative asset management firm. She is a graduate of the University of San Diego and Golden Gate University School of Law.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries. For more information on Genstar, please visit: www.gencap.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

SOURCE Genstar Capital

Related Links

https://www.gencap.com

