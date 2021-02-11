Genstar Capital Promotes David Graham to Managing Director, Capital Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, today announced that David Graham has been promoted to Managing Director, Capital Markets. In this role, he will continue to lead Genstar Capital's debt financing activities for both new and existing investments and manage the firm's financing relationships.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar said, "Dave has extensive experience across a spectrum of debt products and has been instrumental in optimizing the debt financing for all of our investments since joining Genstar. Importantly, he has built strong relationships with our lenders and has contributed to the firm's growth and success as we continue to deploy capital and build industry leading companies. His expertise greatly enhances the strength of our investment team and we are pleased to recognize his efforts with this promotion."

Mr. Graham joined Genstar in 2017 as Principal, focusing on debt financing activities, and was named a Director in 2019. Prior to joining Genstar, he was Vice President, Capital Markets at Sterling Partners, worked in the Debt Advisory Group at Lincoln International and before that worked in the Corporate Banking Group at The Northern Trust Company. Mr. Graham began his career as a derivatives trader at DRW Trading Group. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BS degree from Indiana University.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $19 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

