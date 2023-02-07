Genstar Expands Strategic Advisory Board with Appointment of Bhaskar Himatsingka

Experienced C-suite advisors collaborate with Genstar's investment professionals and portfolio company management to diligence investment opportunities and drive growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the software, industrials, financial services, and healthcare industries, today announced that it has named Bhaskar Himatsingka to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Mr. Himatsingka, who has extensive experience as a technology and product leader, will focus on Genstar's investments in the software sector.

Eli Weiss, Managing Partner at Genstar, who is responsible for leading the firm's software practice, said, "Bhaskar's blend of technical expertise and good business judgement will help drive growth and innovation in our portfolio of software companies and we look forward to Bhaskar applying his knowledge in new investments, developing investment themes, and serving as a board member."

Mr. Himatsingka has nearly 30 years of software experience, including as Chief Technology Officer for SAP Ariba and Change Healthcare (formerly Emdeon). He served as Chief Product Officer from 2016 to 2020 at Adaptive Insights, a leading cloud-based company for modernizing business planning, and most recently as Senior Vice president at publicly-traded Workday, Inc. which acquired Adaptive in 2018 for $1.6 billion. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and holds a graduate degree from the University of Minnesota.

Genstar's SAB now comprises 31 advisors. The SAB consists of talented operational experts, usually current and former C-level executives, from many of the world's leading companies and industries in which the firm invests. Genstar's portfolio companies benefit greatly from its combination of financial acumen and real-world operations expertise.

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the software, industrials, financial services, and healthcare industries.

