Genstar Names John Kufner to Strategic Advisory Board

Global Operations and Supply Chain Executive to Advise on Genstar's Industrials Investments and Support Supply Chain Value Creation Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the industrials, software, financial services, and healthcare industries, today announced the appointment of John Kufner to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board ("SAB"). A seasoned operations and supply chain executive, Mr. Kufner will focus on Genstar's investments in the industrials vertical with a focus on leading supply chain initiatives.

Mr. Kufner brings more than two decades of hands‑on experience leading global manufacturing, procurement, logistics, and supply chain operations. Prior to joining Genstar, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Platinum Equity-backed Cook and Boardman Group, as well as COO of Blackstone-backed Noho Commerce, driving operational transformation, innovation, and measurable improvements in efficiency and performance at each company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kufner was Managing Director, Procurement & Supply Chain at Bain Capital, where he led value creation initiatives and productivity enhancements for portfolio companies.

Rob Rutledge, Managing Partner at Genstar Capital, said, "John is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of building efficient operations and processes. His experience in establishing and running best-in-class, end-to-end supply chains and operations for private equity-backed leaders will be invaluable to Genstar's portfolio."

Mr. Kufner said, "I look forward to working with the firm's investment professionals and portfolio company leaders to advance operational excellence, enhance efficiencies, and drive growth. I am excited to help Genstar build on its strong track record in the industrials sector, supporting new initiatives and contributing to the continued success of its portfolio companies."

Genstar's SAB is composed of current and former C‑level executives with deep operational and sector‑specific expertise across the firm's core investment areas. A cornerstone of Genstar's investment strategy, SAB members work closely with portfolio companies to support transformation, accelerate value creation, and provide real‑world insight during due diligence and investment evaluation.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 35 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $50 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrials, software, financial services, and healthcare industries.

