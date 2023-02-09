Genstar Names Suja Katarya to Strategic Advisory Board

Experienced C-suite advisors collaborate with Genstar's investment professionals and portfolio company management to diligence investment opportunities and drive growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the software, industrials, financial services, and healthcare industries, today announced the appointment of Suja Katarya to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Ms. Katarya is the current Executive Chair and former CEO and co-founder of Genstar portfolio company Procure Analytics, a technology-focused business in the procurement area. She will focus on Genstar's investments in the industrial and software sectors.

Eli Weiss, Managing Partner at Genstar, who is responsible for leading the firm's software practice, said, "We have worked with Suja in her role as CEO since our investment in 2021 in Procure Analytics and are excited to partner with her as a member of the SAB. She has tremendous experience with technology-focused businesses and the use of software and data-driven management to evolve and grow businesses. Procure Analytics' members include over 80 private equity firms which gives her a great grasp of the private equity model and we look forward to gaining from her industry knowledge and network of relationships to drive meaningful impact in our investments."

Ms. Katarya served as Procure Analytics' CEO from 2013 to 2022 and was named Executive Chair in 2023. Prior to that she was VP, Strategic Initiatives at Altium Packaging from 2004 to 2012. She is a graduate of the RV College of Engineering in India, and received her MBA from Georgia Tech.

Genstar's SAB is now comprised of 32 advisors. A cornerstone of its investment thesis, Genstar's SAB consists of talented operational experts, usually current and former C-level executives, from many of the world's leading companies and industries in which the firm invests. Genstar's portfolio companies benefit greatly from this its combination of financial acumen and real-world operations expertise.

