Genstar Promotes Matt McCabe and Dominic Martellaro To Director

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries, today announced the promotions of Matt McCabe and Dominic Martellaro to Director.

Mr. McCabe originally joined Genstar Capital in 2016 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2019 as Vice President after serving as Chief of Staff at Alera Group (a Genstar portfolio company). He was promoted to Principal in 2021. Prior to joining Genstar, Matt was an investment banking Associate in the Industrials and Business Services Group at Credit Suisse. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Genstar portfolio companies Abracon, Cerity Partners, Inside Real Estate, Vector Solutions, Clarience Technologies, and Alera Group. He is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and received his MS degree from that school.

Mr. Martellaro originally joined Genstar as an Associate in 2014 and re-joined the firm in 2019 as a Vice President after receiving his MBA. He was promoted to Principal in 2022. He began his career at Deutsche Bank, where he was an investment banking analyst in the Consumer and Business Services group. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Genstar portfolio companies The Seer Group, Procure Analytics, Cyncly, Sonny's Enterprises, Inc., Tekni-Plex, and Brook + Whittle. Mr. Martellaro is a graduate of Boston College and received his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries.

