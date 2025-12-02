Genstone Holdings Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstone Holdings – informally referred to as Genstone Companies – today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, one of the nation's most distinguished rankings for entrepreneurial success and business expansion.

Genstone earned recognition among the most successful companies in the country, ranking:

#56 in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater, FL metro

#166 in the Financial Services category

#240 across the State of Florida

This achievement reflects Genstone's accelerating momentum as a diversified real estate and property services platform and marks its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list. The recognition follows a period of significant expansion across business lines, markets, and client relationships as the company continues to expand its operations nationwide.

Part of Fay Group, Genstone represents a rapidly growing suite of real estate-focused businesses working together to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions. The Genstone Companies span real estate, property management, field services, asset management, asset disposition, and construction through Genstone Construction, creating a comprehensive platform serving consumers, investors, single-family rental operators, and institutions at every stage of the property lifecycle.

"Genstone's success is rooted in our belief that integration, innovation, and service excellence create unbeatable outcomes for our clients," said Bryan Lysikowski, Property Services Group President at Genstone. "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is not only a milestone – it's validation of the strategy and talent powering our growth. We're incredibly proud of our teams and energized by what comes next as we expand our footprint and capabilities."

Andy Laing, President of Fay Group, added: "This honor is a testament to the people behind our organization. Every Genstone team member shares a commitment to doing the right thing, delivering results, and driving progress in every community we touch. We're proud to offer all of our real estate and property services under one roof, creating a seamless experience for our clients. We're just getting started."

As Genstone continues to scale, the company remains focused on investing in technology, strengthening service offerings, and building high-performing teams aligned around a shared mission: delivering trusted real estate and property solutions with speed, precision, and care.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually since 1982, recognizes private companies demonstrating exceptional growth and impact within their industries and communities.

