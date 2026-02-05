Genstone Insurance Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead National Growth Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstone Insurance today announced that Dan Huynn has joined the organization as president, bringing nearly three decades of insurance and financial services leadership to the rapidly expanding national insurance platform that supports both homeowners, real estate investors, and institutional partners.

Huynn joins Genstone Insurance with over 27 years of experience spanning carrier leadership, distribution, personal and commercial lines, and voluntary benefits. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Covered, where he led multiple contact centers and co-led a strategic M&A transaction that drove a sevenfold increase in written premiums.

"Dan is a proven builder with deep credibility across the insurance industry," said Ed Fay, CEO of Fay Group. "He understands how to scale responsibly, how to earn trust with carriers and partners, and how to translate opportunity into sustainable growth."

Genstone Insurance operates as a national agency headquartered in Florida, serving clients across all 50 states, and is part of the Genstone Companies, a national real estate and financial services platform made up of eight interconnected businesses supporting homeowners, real estate investors, and institutional partners.

"What immediately stood out to me was the ability to optimize the platform and the scale of opportunity," said Dan Huynn, President of Genstone Insurance. "Genstone has a unique advantage in the market – strong operating businesses, established customer relationships, and a steady flow of qualified demand across servicing, lending, real estate, property management, and title. My role is to connect those dots, expand access to the insurance marketplace, and build a best-in-class national insurance operation with digital and embedded capabilities."

Under Huynn's leadership, Genstone Insurance will prioritize expanding carrier and MGA relationships, increasing competitiveness across personal and commercial lines, and enabling partners and customers to access insurance solutions more efficiently across markets and geographies.

"Insurance is a critical pillar of our financial services strategy," said Shawn Yerkes, Group President, Financial Services at Genstone Companies. "Dan brings the rare combination of carrier credibility, distribution expertise and startup execution experience. He knows how to scale quickly without cutting corners, and his leadership will help position Genstone Insurance as a national powerhouse within our platform."

About Genstone Insurance

Formerly Constructive Insurance, Genstone Insurance is a national insurance agency providing personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the United States. Headquartered in Florida, the company leverages technology, strategic partnerships and integrated distribution to deliver scalable, compliant and customer-focused insurance offerings.

For more information, visit https://www.genstoneinsurance.com

About Genstone Companies

Genstone Companies is made up of eight interconnected businesses supporting homeowners, real estate investors and institutional partners. The platform delivers end-to-end services across the full real estate lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to insurance, construction, property management, field services and asset disposition – combining specialized expertise with national scale.

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/genstone-companies

SOURCE Genstone Insurance