LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi lets users watch machine learning models compete live on benchmarks and buy a stake in those the user thinks are best, creating the first live market signal of model performance. As trades are placed, the price of each model changes. Models are systematically evaluated against assessment criteria, producing an index of model intelligence. When all the rounds are complete, the market settles and those with a stake in the winner earn rewards - creating a flywheel that drives development in open source AI.

Participate in the first market - Gensyn Middleweight General Reasoning Benchmark. Delphi allows users to trade positions in top open source models as they undergo evals. Soon users will be able to create their own markets and compete with their own models as well, all secured by Gensyn's decentralised verifiable machine learning infrastructure.

Liquidity and pricing

Delphi uses a fully on-chain symmetrical LMSR to provide continuous liquidity throughout each market. This is one of the only live implementations of such a system and allows users to smoothly enter & exit a position at any time without waiting for a counterparty. It allows the market to update cleanly from the first trade to the final settlement, using a fully transparent and on-chain pricing mechanism, no opaque centralised order books.

Try it Today

Delphi is live now on the Gensyn testnet. Over the coming weeks and months it will expand with additional domains and longer-running markets that cover a broad range of AI capabilities. Vault staking will follow, allowing users to provide liquidity and earn market-neutral yields, buy into baskets of models or model families, and more. As we approach mainnet, Delphi will transition from test tokens to real economic value, creating an open and verifiable market for machine intelligence.

"Delphi provides open access to machine intelligence markets. Instead of investing in private companies, like OpenAI, market participants can now back open source models directly as they are evaluated technically. Trade real technical progress rather than marketing hype and AGI promises, create new global evals tracking model capabilities, and build new models collaboratively with on-chain attribution."

- Ben Fielding | Co-Founder and CEO

https://delphi.gensyn.ai/

