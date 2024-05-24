Genter Capital Management Launches 2 New ETFs

Genter Capital's actively managed fixed income ETFs focus on high quality, income-oriented investments in taxable and municipal securities

Veteran Portfolio Managers Alex Hall, Brian Pytlewski, Taylor Rudnick, and Paul Ryan to Head the Funds

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genter Capital Management, LLC ("Genter") today announced the listing of the Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate (NYSE: GENT) and Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate (NYSE: GENM) ETFs. The ETFs are the inaugural investor offerings of Genter, the manager of the funds. Additional information about the manager and the funds can be found at the newly launched website GenterFunds.com.

"I am very proud and excited to announce the listing of our taxable and municipal ETFs," said Dan Genter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genter. "Through GENT and GENM, we aim to provide investors with cost-effective vehicles and easy access to our actively managed fixed income strategies. Much like we do on the separately managed account side, we built the funds around high quality, income-oriented fixed income securities. The funds are actively managed and employ our fundamental research and portfolio management core competencies."

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate

GENT seeks to generate current income with limited risk to principal and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. GENT will take an active approach to investing in U.S. Treasuries, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), Floating Rate Notes (FRN's), U.S. Agency bonds, U.S. Agency mortgage-backed securities, non-U.S. Government issued debt securities, domestic commercial mortgage-backed securities, domestic commercial asset backed securities, and domestic preferred securities. The fund expects to actively adjust the fund's average maturity and average duration to meet it's expectations of opportunity for incremental income and yield.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate

GENM seeks current income free from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. GENM will take an active approach to investing in investment-grade municipal bonds, primarily in general obligation and revenue bonds. The fund currently targets an average portfolio duration of approximately 2 to 4.5 years and an average weighted portfolio maturity of approximately 3 to 6 years but may invest in securities of any maturity or duration and may in the future alter it's maturity or duration target range.

Experienced Portfolio Management

GENT will be managed by Alex Hall, Senior Vice President, and Taylor Rudnick, First Vice President. Together, the two portfolio managers have over 50 years of fixed income investment experience.

GENM will be managed by Brian Pytlewski, Senior Vice President, and Paul Ryan, Senior Vice President. Together, the two portfolio managers have over 45 years of fixed income investment experience.

In support of Genter Capital and the newly launched Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate and Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETFs, Genter has launched a new website available at genterfunds.com. The new website provides investors with access to fact sheets, prospectuses, SAIs, performance data, and key fund data.

About Genter

Genter Capital Management, LLC is an asset management firm that specializes in high quality, income-oriented fixed income and equity investments. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through funds and separate accounts. As of March 31, 2024, Genter Capital Management, LLC's estimated unaudited amount of assets under advisement was approximately $6.6 billion. For more information about Genter, please visit www.GenterCapitalManagement.com.

An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.GenterFunds.com or by calling Shareholder Services at 1-800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risks.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Funds will be successful in meeting their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds are also subject to the following risks: Call/Prepayment Risk: During periods of falling interest rates, an issuer of a callable bond may exercise its right to pay principal on an obligation earlier than expected. This may result in the Fund reinvesting proceeds at lower interest rates, resulting in a decline in the Fund's income. Fixed Income Risk: When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund. Investment in the Fund is also subject to the following risks: Municipal Securities Risk: Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions, credit rating downgrades, or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer's ability to make payments of principal and/or interest or otherwise affect the value of such securities. Tax Risk: There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from U.S. federal or state or local income taxes. Alternative Minimum Tax Risk: Although the Fund seeks to distribute tax-exempt income, a portion of the Fund's otherwise tax-exempt dividends may be taxable to those shareholders subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. Limited History of Operations Risk: The Fund has a limited history of operations. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Fund may not be successful in implementing its investment strategy, may not employ a successful investment strategy, or may fail to attract sufficient assets under management to realize economies of scale, any of which could result in the Fund being liquidated at any time without shareholder approval and at a time that may not be favorable for all shareholders. While shares of the funds are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. More information about these risks can be found in the Funds' prospectus.

The Genter ETFs are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27069. There is no affiliation between Genter Capital Management, LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc. RCGEN0524003.

