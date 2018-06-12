"We are thrilled to have Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine in West Valley. We are excited to have the community come to our grand opening, meet our amazing medical team and tour our newest facility. I'm confident West Valley will share our excitement and will leave feeling enlightened, once they learn about personalized medicine, right in their own neighborhood," stated Sharlene Arriola, Director of Operations for Gentera.

To RSVP for Gentera's Grand Opening Celebration visit https://bit.ly/2JEZBSw.

Originating from Miami Beach, Florida, Gentera is at the forefront of advances in regenerative medicine, offering their patients natural relief from chronic pain and degenerative joint diseases and injuries.

Gentera specializes in a variety of services including Cell Therapy such as Stem Cell and PRP, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy and IV Drip Therapy. These treatments help accelerate your body's natural healing mechanisms to enhance and revitalize your health, energy, youth, beauty and longevity.

Gentera is located at 22235 Sherman Way #100, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 9am - 5pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 9am - 3pm, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

About Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine - You are unique. At Gentera, we are dedicated to providing healthcare tailored to your individual needs. We provide treatments that combine lifestyle changes with today's modern technology in regenerative medicine, to help you feel like the best possible you.

For more information on Gentera, please visit www.gentera-med.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @genteramed.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gentera-center-for-regenerative-medicine-to-celebrate-grand-opening-of-first-la-location-300664101.html

SOURCE Gentera

