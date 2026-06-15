Gentex Corporation Selected to Support U.S. Army NGC2 Program with Ops-Core® AMP® Communication Headset and Integrated Solutions

CARBONDALE, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for U.S. Armed Forces and allied partners worldwide, has been selected to provide its Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset in support of the U.S. Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototyping.

Gentex Corporation has been selected to provide its Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset in support of the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototyping.

Under this effort, systems will be utilized by soldiers during NGC2 work-up experiments leading up to the Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) event. The selection reinforces Gentex's role in advancing integrated soldier systems that enhance connectivity, protection, and operational effectiveness in modern, networked environments.

In addition to the AMP Communication Headset, Gentex will deliver a comprehensive suite of integrated communications and protection solutions designed to enable seamless interoperability across mission sets, including:

Push-to-Talk (PTT) and Cabling Solutions: Allows mounted soldiers to connect to a body worn radio and vehicle inter communications system (ICS) simultaneously. The AP-107 3-way PTT is detachable so mounted soldiers can use their combat helmet and rapidly exit and enter the vehicle without having to switch between their Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet and Ground Combat Helmet.





Allows mounted soldiers to connect to a body worn radio and vehicle inter communications system (ICS) simultaneously. The AP-107 3-way PTT is detachable so mounted soldiers can use their combat helmet and rapidly exit and enter the vehicle without having to switch between their Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet and Ground Combat Helmet. NFMI Earplugs: The Ops-Core Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) Earplugs provide increased noise reduction, while maintaining clear communications and 3D hear-through when used with NFMI enabled Ops-Core headsets. The earplugs do not need batteries, recharging, or any wired connection. When engaged, the NFMI earplug will seamlessly integrate for clear communication. When worn together, the system provides a 34 dB NRR rating.





The Ops-Core Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) Earplugs provide increased noise reduction, while maintaining clear communications and 3D hear-through when used with NFMI enabled Ops-Core headsets. The earplugs do not need batteries, recharging, or any wired connection. When engaged, the NFMI earplug will seamlessly integrate for clear communication. When worn together, the system provides a 34 dB NRR rating. IHPS ARC Rail Prototype and AMP Helmet Rail Mount Kits: Featuring a newly developed Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS) helmet rail and rail arm solution, allowing secure and comfortable mounting of the AMP Communication Headset to IHPS and NG-IHPS helmets.

Together, these solutions provide a scalable, integrated system that enhances communication clarity, operational flexibility, comfort, and protection for soldiers operating across diverse mission environments.

"For more than 130 years, Gentex has delivered high-performance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern warfighter," said Kevin Reilly, Segment Director, Close Combat at Gentex Corporation. "Supporting NGC2 reflects our continued commitment to integrating hearing protection to the Army's Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS) helmet with the launch of our new IHPS ARC Rail for the AMP Communications Headset. It also complements Gentex's broader portfolio of headborne systems, including NG-IHPS, ACH Gen ll, Enhanced Combat Helmet (ECH) and Ops-Core FAST® helmets."

The AMP Communication Headset plays a central role in this capability, delivering 3D audio hearing enhancement of up to +12 dB while providing a 22 Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) for comprehensive hearing protection. Dual removable downleads allow mounted Soldiers to simultaneously connect to a vehicle intercommunication system (ICS) and a body-worn radio, enabling seamless transitions between mounted and dismounted operations without changing helmets. This capability significantly improves operational efficiency by eliminating the need to switch between ground combat and Combat Vehicle Crewman (CVC) helmet systems.

This selection builds on Gentex's proven track record of supporting U.S. Army Forces. It also reflects Gentex's expanding global support of allied defense forces, equipping military organizations across more than 20 countries with integrated headborne systems. This complements Gentex's broader portfolio of headborne systems, including NG-IHPS, ACH Gen II, and ACVC helmet liner solutions.

As the U.S. Army continues to modernize command and control capabilities, Gentex remains focused on delivering integrated, mission-ready solutions that connect, protect and enhance the performance of the modern warfighter.

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation's portfolio for defense, emergency response, and security forces, the focus, and dedication of the company's Ops-Core brand remains the same – protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable, open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system level performance.

SOURCE Gentex Corporation