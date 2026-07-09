Gentex Awarded U.S. Army Contract for HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet Systems and Sustainment Support

CARBONDALE, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation announced that it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone for the procurement of HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet system, Apache Helmet Assemblies (AHA), spare parts, and upgrade kits.

Gentex Corporation has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone for the procurement of HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet system, Apache Helmet Assemblies (AHA), spare parts, and upgrade kits.

The firm fixed-price contract is funded and managed by Product Manager Air Warrior (PdM Air Warrior). The contract has a maximum potential value of approximately $44.8 million over the 5-year period of performance. The contract supports the continued fielding, sustainment, and modernization of HGU-56/P Helmet systems used by U.S. Army rotary-wing aircrew.

The HGU-56/P helmet platform has long served a critical role for rotary-wing aircrew, delivering advanced impact protection, compatibility with mission-essential communications systems, and the durability required for demanding operational environments. Through this contract, Gentex will provide complete helmet assemblies, spare components, and upgrade kits to help ensure aircrew maintain operational readiness throughout the life cycle of the system.

"This award reflects the continued confidence the U.S. Army places in Gentex and our ability to deliver proven, mission-critical aircrew protection systems," said Marcus Gengler, Segment Director for Rotary Wing Applications at Gentex Corporation. "For decades, we've provided advanced helmet solutions that enhance safety, survivability, and mission effectiveness. We are honored to continue supporting Army aviators with the equipment they depend on every day."

The contract reinforces Gentex's longstanding partnership with U.S. military aviation programs and its commitment to supporting the evolving requirements of rotary-wing operators. By providing both new production helmet systems and sustainment support, Gentex will help ensure Army aircrews have access to reliable, combat-proven protective equipment throughout the coming years.

About the HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet System

The HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet System is designed to provide advanced head protection, communications integration, and aircrew comfort for rotary-wing operations. Fielded across a wide range of military aviation platforms, the helmet incorporates impact protection, compatibility with night vision systems and mission equipment, and a modular architecture that supports ongoing upgrades and sustainment throughout its service life.

Explore more here.

About Gentex Corporation

With a history of innovation that spans 130 years, Gentex Corporation is the leading supplier of high-performance flight equipment for military, law enforcement, aircrew and aircraft maintainers worldwide. The company's comprehensive line of durable and innovative helmet systems for fixed wing, rotary wing, and cross-platform applications allows for the easy integration of advanced capability upgrades without sacrificing protection. An equally comprehensive line of hearing protection and communication solutions provide these users with superior hearing protection and precise, intelligible communications in the most extreme noise environments.

SOURCE Gentex Corporation