Lackawanna Police Department Visits Gentex Corporation to Take Delivery of Ops-Core® FAST® Helmet Systems

CARBONDALE, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces and emergency responders, recently welcomed the Lackawanna Police Department at its headquarters in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. During the visit, officers took delivery of Ops-Core® FAST® helmet systems and participated in product familiarization and feedback sessions with the Gentex team.

Gentex Corporation recently welcomed the Lackawanna Police Department at its headquarters in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to take delivery of Ops-Core® FAST® helmet systems and participate in product familiarization and feedback sessions with the Gentex team.

"The Lackawanna County SWAT Team is extremely grateful to Gentex Corporation for their generous support over the years," said Guy Salerno, Blakely Borough Police Chief, President of Lackawanna County Chiefs of Police Association, Lackawanna County SWAT team member. "They directly support the safety and readiness of our team. We sincerely appreciate their investment in the protection of our operators and the community we serve."

The visit marks another step in Gentex's ongoing commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies through direct partnership, product innovation, and engagement with the officers who rely on their equipment on the job. It also highlighted the company's connection to the local community, where many Gentex employees live and work alongside officers who serve the region every day.

"Supporting the officers who protect our communities is something we take great pride in at Gentex," said Fred Grimm, VP of Commercial Sales Americas at Gentex Corporation. "Hosting the Lackawanna Police Department at our facility gave us the opportunity to not only deliver and train on their new helmet systems but also hear directly from the officers about the challenges they face in the field every day. Those conversations are critical to ensuring we continue developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement."

The Ops-Core FAST helmet systems being fielded are designed to provide advanced ballistic protection, comfort, and modularity for a wide range of law enforcement missions. Built on a legacy of proven performance, these systems integrate features that support extended wear, communications equipment, and mission-specific accessories, helping officers operate effectively in dynamic and high-risk environments.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation is a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel worldwide. Through its Ops-Core® brand, Gentex delivers high-performance, mission-configurable headborne systems designed to protect those who serve. With a legacy spanning more than 130 years, Gentex continues to develop advanced technologies that enhance safety, capability, and operational effectiveness.

SOURCE Gentex Corporation