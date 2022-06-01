GentiBio Appoints Neely Mozaffarian, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

--Mozaffarian Brings Over 25 Years of Relevant Pharma and Biotech Experience--

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GentiBio, Inc., a biotherapeutics company developing engineered regulatory T cells (Tregs) therapies for autoimmunity, autoinflammation and allergic diseases, today announced that Neely Mozaffarian, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Bringing more than 25 years of clinical and management experience in autoimmunity research, Dr. Mozaffarian will oversee the company's growing clinical and regulatory organization.

Prior to GentiBio, Dr. Mozaffarian provided strategic leadership for multiple small and large molecule immunology/autoimmunity programs spanning across all phases of drug development, including nipocalimab, telazorlimab, filgotinib, mirikizumab, and adalimumab, as Vice President, Immunology at Janssen/J&J, Senior Vice President at Ichnos Sciences, and as an executive/senior leader at Gilead, Eli Lilly, and AbbVie. Neely received her MD and PhD degrees from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency training and rheumatology fellowship at the University of Washington.

"Neely's wealth of knowledge of inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, combined with her extensive experience in conducting clinical trials in immunology therapeutics makes her the perfect leader for our clinical development and regulatory organization," stated Adel Nada, MD, MS, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GentiBio. "We are thrilled that Neely has joined our leadership team as we are preparing to initiate our first-in-human study with engineered Tregs and believe that she will be a key contributor leading our clinical development plans for type 1 diabetes and following indications."

"I'm excited to join GentiBio to lead the experienced clinical and regulatory team as we are poised to become a clinical-stage company," stated Dr. Mozaffarian. "GentiBio's unique and proprietary cell therapy approach to restoring immune tolerance and suppressing inflammation has the promise to improve the lives of many patients living with difficult to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

About GentiBio, Inc.

GentiBio, Inc., is a biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and immunology to develop engineered regulatory T cells programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GentiBio's autologous and allogeneic engineered Tregs platform integrates key technologies needed to successfully (re)establish immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing Treg therapeutics. GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that can be used to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overactivity and/or malfunctioning of the immune system. To learn more, visit www.gentibio.com.

