Genting Appoints Veteran Gaming And Hospitality Executive Bob DeSalvio To Lead Resorts World Properties In New York State

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genting announced today the appointment of Bob DeSalvio, a 40-year industry leader, as President of Genting New York State, where he will oversee all operations at Resorts World Catskills (RWC) & Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNY). RWC, an integrated casino resort destination, was acquired in November by Genting and Kien Huat, the family trust controlled by Genting Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri KT Lim. RWNY, the highest-grossing slots casino in the world and the only casino in New York City, is currently developing a 400-room hotel on property, which is scheduled to open this summer.

Throughout his 41-year career, DeSalvio has developed cross-functional leadership experience. Most recently, DeSalvio served as President of Encore Boston Harbor, where he led the design, development, staffing and opening of the largest development project in Massachusetts history with a total project cost of $2.6 billion. The Wynn-licensed development celebrated its grand opening last June.

Previously, DeSalvio spent eight years as President of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem. He joined the Las Vegas Sands Corporation team in 2006 when the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awarded the license for the property and he led the design, construction and staffing for the project, which cost $840 million to complete. The casino resort was sold earlier this year for $1.3 billion.

"Bob DeSalvio has a proven track record creating and implementing successful marketing and growth strategies in the gaming and hospitality industries," said Tan Sri KT Lim. "Bob's operational expertise combined with his unique ability to recognize industry trends and adapt to fast-evolving consumer demands will help accelerate growth at Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City."

In addition to his recent leadership positions, DeSalvio also served in executive marketing roles for more than 20 years. He spent nearly 10 years at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing the resort destination with revenue exceeding $1 billion. Prior to joining Foxwoods, DeSalvio worked in various roles at Sands Atlantic City for 14 years where he implemented marketing strategies, which resulted in the highest return on invested capital for Atlantic City properties at that time.

"Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskills represent the future of gaming and hospitality in New York State," said DeSalvio. "Guests today are seeking that unique combination of gaming excitement, entertainment offerings, luxurious non-gaming amenities, and convenience—which only this brand can offer. It's an honor to join Genting, which has proven, with the success of Resorts World Casino New York City, that gaming in New York is full of untapped potential, and I am excited to be on the frontlines of the action."

Located in the heart of New York's Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills, which received LEED Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, includes an 18-story all-suite hotel and a casino and entertainment complex featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 1,600 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons and our newly opened Sportsbook 360. The casino resort destination also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes Cellaio Steak, an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. The hotel features 332 luxury suites, including 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and two-story villas. Additional hotel amenities include the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, business center and two fitness centers.

Resorts World Casino New York City is the only casino in New York City, offering over 6,000 slots and electronic table games to 10 million guests annually. The property features three unique levels of gaming, Times Square Casino, Fifth Avenue Casino and Central Park Casino, along with several high-limit rooms for Platinum and Black Card members. Since opening in 2011, RWNY has paid $2.88 billion in taxes to support New York State public schools.

Edward Farrell will continue in his role as President of Genting Americas Inc. and remain in charge of Resorts World Bimini and Miami. Farrell will also assist DeSalvio with the integration of Resorts World Catskills and the day-to-day operational aspects of the Resorts World properties in New York State. Scott Molina will remain President of Resorts World Casino New York City reporting to DeSalvio. Ryan Eller, who served as Chief Executive Officer of Empire Resorts, will step down following a brief transition period.

