Gentle Dental Opens Its 40th Practice With A Location In Newton, MA

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentle Dental has opened at 188 Needham Street, Newton, MA, bringing the total number of Gentle Dental practices to 40. The Newton location marks the 3rd Gentle Dental practice opened in 2019.

The office was designed with patients in mind, providing a calm and relaxing environment where patients can be comfortable while receiving the best quality dental care. On top of delivering an exceptional patient experience, offering competitive fees, and scheduling appointments on evenings and Saturdays, this location brings high quality, affordable dental care to Newton's residents. With all specialists on staff, doctors work together to provide comprehensive services like root canals, wisdom teeth removal, braces, crowns and bridges, implants, and gum treatment. Our Newton location is at the forefront of technology; implementing electronic record keeping for a "paperless office" and all digital x-rays that reduce radiation by 80%. Digital x-rays also allow for a clearer, more comprehensive x-ray that benefits both the dentist and patient.

Dr. Kunal Dani, Dental Director of Gentle Dental Newton, received his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) followed by a Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and previously practiced at the Gentle Dental location in Milford, MA. Dr. Dani is consistently learning the newest techniques and stays up-to-date on the most current dental technology by attending many continuing education courses throughout the year. "Meeting the people of Newton and providing them with exceptional dental care is a privilege. I'm excited to be in this vibrant city with such an active, engaged population. I know our practice will serve all residents of Newton and fit in with their busy lives."

Gentle Dental continues to reduce barriers to dental care by providing a New Patient Offer that allows patients to set a "base line" for dental care. The offer is comprised of an exam with the dentist, all necessary x-rays, a cleaning with the hygienist, and a personalized treatment plan, all for $57. To ensure patients can afford necessary dental care, all Gentle Dental locations accept Essential Dental Plan, a discount dental plan that gives members a significant discount on all dental treatments. Gentle Dental Newton is partnered with Care Credit financing for patients who qualify or currently hold a Care Credit account.

Appointments can be made in the Gentle Dental Newton location by calling 857-299-7500 or at www.gentledental.com.

ABOUT GENTLE DENTAL: Gentle Dental has been providing patients with excellence in Dental Care for over 45 years. Convenient locations all over Massachusetts and New Hampshire offer comprehensive general dental as well as specialty services. Gentle Dental is a 42 North Dental Care, PLLC practice and is owned and operated by licensed dentists.

