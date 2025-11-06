Gentle Wuff Launches: Performance Meets Style in Dog Gear

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gentle Wuff (gentlewuff.com) announces the official launch of its debut collection of performance-driven, design-forward dog gear created for real-life adventures - whether that's a morning neighborhood walk, a hike in the hills, or staying comfortable at home with your pup.

Founded on the belief that the best gear brings dog and human closer together, Gentle Wuff introduces a full suite of harnesses, collars, leashes, and accessories — each designed to be gentle on your pup, easy for you, and built to last. Born from the same design forward innovators behind WAYB, the modern family travel brand known for the Pico portable car seat, Gentle Wuff brings that same spirit of innovation, pursuit of sustainability, and style to the world of dogs and their humans. The collection is now available online at GentleWuff.com

Key Product Highlights

Ready-Go Harness & Collar : Ergonomic, padded and built for both city sidewalks and trail treks.

: Ergonomic, padded and built for both city sidewalks and trail treks. Ready-Go Leash + Quick-Grip : Smart leash system with ergonomic handle and modular attachments.

: Smart leash system with ergonomic handle and modular attachments. Accessories : Cross-body snack sack, stylish poo-pouch, and other thoughtful extras — complete the look with functionality.

: Cross-body snack sack, stylish poo-pouch, and other thoughtful extras — complete the look with functionality. Design for All You Do: Three core colorways (Coast, Canyon, Grove) bring modern minimalism to outdoor-ready gear.

"We created Gentle Wuff because we saw a gap in dog gear that works as hard as dogs do - and looks great doing it. In a crowded market, we wanted to build something better - gear that brings together performance and style so dog parents never have to choose between form and function," said Gentle Wuff founder Tio Jung.

Sustainability has been part of Gentle Wuff's mission from the start — over 90% of the interior fabrics are made from recycled materials, and every design choice is made with the planet in mind.

The brand wanted to create gear that grows with the dog owner and their pup, which inspired its modular Simpatico System™ — allowing consumers to customize and build the kit that fits their lifestyle.

"Real-life proof matters most to us. The feedback from our early testers says it all: 'Walks are so much smoother now. The magnetic buckle is my new favorite invention,' shared one of our first customers. That's what Gentle Wuff is all about — making everyday adventures easier, more comfortable, and a little more beautiful," said Jung.

About Gentle Wuff

Gentle Wuff creates modern, durable dog-gear for city strolls, trail walks and all the moments in between. From the Simpatico System™ modular design to recycled-fabric interiors and magnetic one-hand buckles, each piece is engineered for performance, comfort and connection. For more information and to shop the collection, visit gentlewuff.com.

