Gentleman Jack and Actor Omari Hardwick Return with 3rd Annual Real to Reel National Film Contest

"We're excited to continue our work to help forge a way for multicultural filmmakers as the issue around diverse representation among movie producers and directors continues to be a topic of discussion," says Ben Osei, Associate Brand Manager - Gentleman Jack. "We look forward to seeing the creative projects and talented people coming through this year's Gentleman Jack Real to Reel program and national contest."

Now in its third year, Gentleman Jack Real to Reel is proud to once again partner with award-winning actor, producer and writer Omari Hardwick to help advocate the importance of inspiring and developing more diverse voices in the film industry.

"Gentleman Jack's Real to Reel program continues to help build diversity in Hollywood," says Omari Hardwick. "I'm proud to continue this partnership to help open doors for new talent in Black cinema."

The 2018 winning film, Daddy's Big Girl, shifted seamlessly between heart-wrenching and uplifting in a stirring account leveraging childhood, fatherhood and love's power to transcend life's greatest losses. Filmmaker Damien Smith and Daddy's Big Girl will be highlighted during the 2019 Real to Reel program.

"Through Real to Reel, Gentleman Jack has created an important platform for me and other filmmakers to make our dreams become reality," says Damien D. Smith. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and the resources Gentleman Jack and Codeblack Entertainment have provided to help support my career and take it to the next level."

In conjunction with the national contest, the program also spotlights local talent as part of a six-city screening tour. Each stop will feature a panel discussion with industry experts and will showcase projects from local filmmakers. The 2019 Gentleman Jack Real to Reel local screening tour will visit:



Chicago

Los Angeles

New York City

Atlanta

Dallas

Miami

The Gentleman Jack Real to Reel contest is open to individuals who have created, directed and/or written a film in which they own the rights. Entrants must be 21 years old or older at the time of submission. Entries close on May 5, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Submissions will be judged by a panel of industry experts, based on the following criteria: screenwriting, production quality and entertainment value. For more information on Real to Reel, contest submissions, official rules and local screening events, please visit GentlemanJackFilm.com.

New this year, the program will also feature a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will receive $500 and a trip for two to New York to attend a private watch party hosted by Omari Hardwick to view the final season of POWER. The "Watch Party with Omari Hardwick" Sweepstakes ends on May 31, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter, text GJWATCH to 68405 during the sweepstakes period. For official sweepstakes rules or to enter online, visit JackDaniels.com/WatchParty.

About Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey is charcoal mellowed twice – once before it goes into the barrel and again after it fully matures. The result is an exceptionally smooth whiskey with a rich, rewarding taste. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GentlemanJack.



A Gentleman knows his limits. Please drink responsibly.

JACK DANIEL'S GENTLEMAN JACK DOUBLE MELLOWED TENNESSEE WHISKEY is a registered trademark of JACK DANIEL PROPERTIES INC. ©2019. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, 40% ALC./VOL.(80 proof). Distilled and Bottled by JACK DANIEL DISTILLERY, Lynchburg, TENNESSEE, U.S.A.

SOURCE Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey